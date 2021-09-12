 Skip to main content
Summer temperatures ranked high in 2021, but down from 2020
Across Virginia, the climatological summer (June, July and August) averaged to 74.8 degrees and tied for 12th warmest since 1895. The summer of 2020 was 75.2 and ranked seventh, per NOAA. Once again, morning lows trended further above normal than the highs.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

