Sunday news shows March 19

Fox News Sunday (9 a.m.) U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
This Week (ABC, 9) — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
State of the Union (CNN, 9) Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Marek Magierowski, Poland’s ambassador to the United States; Kaja Kallas, prime minister of Estonia.
Meet the Press (NBC, 10) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
Face the Nation (CBS, 10:30) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States; Marie Yovanovitch, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.