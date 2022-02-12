Sunday talk shows for Feb. 13

Fox News Sunday (9 a.m.) Pentagon press secretary John Kirby; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.
This Week (ABC, 9) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
State of the Union (CNN, 9) National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.
Meet the Press (NBC, 10) Preempted by coverage of the Winter Olympics.
Face the Nation (CBS,10:30) Sullivan; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.