 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunday talk shows March 27

  • 0

Fox News Sunday (9 a.m.) U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

This Week (ABC, 9) Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

State of the Union (CNN, 9) Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Booker; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Jim Risch, R-Idaho; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Smith; José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen.

Meet the Press (NBC, 10) Markarova; Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Face the Nation (CBS, 10:30) Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

The Associated Press

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News