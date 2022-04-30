Sunday talk shows May 1

Sunday talk shows
Fox News Sunday (9 a.m.) Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.
This Week (ABC, 9) Markarova; Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.
State of the Union (CNN, 9) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.
Meet the Press (NBC, 10) Mayorkas; Menendez
Face the Nation (CBS, 10:30) Power; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Moderna chief medical officer Paul Burton; Deborah Birx, former White House coronavirus response coordinator.
— The Associated Press