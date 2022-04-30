 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday talk shows May 1

  • 0

Sunday talk shows

Fox News Sunday (9 a.m.) Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

This Week (ABC, 9) Markarova; Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

State of the Union (CNN, 9) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

Meet the Press (NBC, 10) Mayorkas; Menendez

Face the Nation (CBS, 10:30) Power; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Moderna chief medical officer Paul Burton; Deborah Birx, former White House coronavirus response coordinator.

The Associated Press

