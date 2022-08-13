 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday talk shows

ABC’s “This Week” (9) — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

Fox News Sunday (9) — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

State of the Union (CNN, 9) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

Meet the Press (NBC, 10) — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

Face the Nation (CBS, 10:30) — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

— The Associated Press

