Sunday talk shows
ABC’s “This Week” (9) — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.
Fox News Sunday (9) — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.
State of the Union (CNN, 9) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.
Meet the Press (NBC, 10) — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
Face the Nation (CBS, 10:30) — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.