Sunday talk shows
Fox News Sunday (9 a.m.) Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger.

This Week (ABC, 9) Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Eric Adams, New York City mayor; Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

State of the Union (CNN, 9) Thompson, Fauci; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

Meet the Press (NBC, 10) Thompson; Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich.

Face the Nation (CBS, 10:30) Cheney; Cardona; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Robert Pape, University of Chicago political science professor

