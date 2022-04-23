Sunday talks shows April 24

Fox News Sunday (9 a.m.) Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Michael McCaul, R-Texas.
This Week (ABC, 9) Yevheniya Kravchuk, a member of the Ukrainian parliament; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
State of the Union (CNN, 9) Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator; Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind.
Meet the Press (NBC, 10) Warren and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.
Face the Nation (CBS, 10:30) Warren; Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank.
— By The Associated Press