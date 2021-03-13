Sunday's local events, Sunday's Sports on TV and Radio
Local health districts expand vaccine eligibility, Richmond and Henrico to include restaurant workers
Health districts in the Richmond region began widening vaccine eligibility on Monday following an increase in supply. The expansion would incl…
The main state investigator who confirmed wrongdoing at the Virginia Parole Board filed a whistleblower lawsuit Monday, alleging that Gov. Ral…
WATCH NOW: Henrico School Board chair apologizes for reposting Dr. Seuss Facebook post; Board will attend sensitivity training
The Henrico County School Board will go through cultural sensitivity and implicit bias training, and hold a town hall on diversity and equity,…
Sedona Taphouse launching new restaurant concept - NAPA Kitchen and Wine - to open this summer in Westchester Commons
The parent company of Sedona Taphouse - the nearly 10-year-old Richmond-based craft beer bar and Southwest cuisine-inspired restaurant chain -…
A Greensboro man is recovering after an "intense" encounter with a wild animal on Saturday.
A Chesterfield County man who accidentally shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while mishandling a semiautomatic pistol inside the family’…
A Henrico County woman died in an SUV crash Tuesday night in southern Chesterfield County.
At a moment when sedition has become confused with patriotism, we no longer have the luxury of genteel delusions. We are questioning everything - a healthy moment for a city, state and nation too often resistant to self-interrogation.
"All of our animal care and vet techs worked with her daily to gain her trust and turn her from fearful to soliciting attention," a spokeswoman for Guilford County Animal Services said.
Among Virginia’s 57,000 classified state employees, Black workers are underrepresented in leadership positions, and Hispanics, who represent o…