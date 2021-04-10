Sunday's local events, Sunday's Sports on TV and Radio
Virginia will legalize the use of recreational marijuana among adults this summer, an acceleration in the timeline that is meant to curb the d…
For five years, Dominique Campbell has lived with crippling anxiety that has scarcely allowed her to leave her North Carolina home.
Richmond police are investigating a pair of shootings that killed a 17-year-old and a VCU student one day apart in the same block of Gilmer St…
Thomas F. Farrell II, a lawyer who rose to the top of Dominion Energy to dominate Virginia business and politics, has died at age 66, the day …
Body of driver whose truck plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel 3 months ago found on Outer Banks
A body found near Avon in Friday morning is that of Erik Mezick, whose truck plunged off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in December, according to the family. A local resident reported finding the body of a male at 9:14 a.m. on the beach between the villages of Salvo and Avon within the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. It appeared to have been in the ocean for a long time, according to a ...
In a meeting to discuss the controversial names of two university buildings, Queally referred to students as Black, Brown and "regular students," representatives of the faculty allege.
When Steven Londoño, 17, a senior at Godwin High School, was contacted by a representative from “Good Morning America,” he thought he would ap…
A man who was shot and killed Sunday evening near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus remained unidentified Monday, Richmond…
Elizabeth Ricks of Virginia Beach went shopping at the Bed Bath & Beyond in the Pembroke area. She wanted to buy two items, one which was a duster kit that she thought was $19.99. Once she got to the register, Ricks asked the cashier to verify the price. It was $44.99, much more than Ricks wanted to pay. She told the cashier she did not want it and would shop for something else. The cashier ...
The former owner of an assisted living facility in Richmond has been charged with bilking the government out of $823,374 in benefits intended …