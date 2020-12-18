 Skip to main content
Sunday's Sports and Radio on TV
Sunday's Sports and Radio on TV

sunday’s tv

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon — FS1, Creighton at Connecticut

1 p.m. — ESPN2, Illinois at Rutgers

2 — SEC, Oral Roberts at Arkansas

2 — FS1, Marquette at Xavier

3 — ESPN2, Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky

4:30 — FS1, Providence at Seton Hall

6 — ACCN, Delaware State at Georgia Tech

6:30 — FS1, Georgetown vs. St. John’s

8:30 — FS1, Saint Louis at Minnesota

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon — ACCN, Virginia at Virginia Tech

Noon — SEC, Jackson State at Tennessee

1 p.m. — MASN, Miami at Louisville

2 — ACCN, Syracuse at Boston College

3 — MASN, Notre Dame at Clemson

4 — ACCN, Duke vs. N.C. State

4 — SEC, Central Arkansas at Mississippi State

NFL

1 p.m. — Fox, Seattle at Washington

1 — CBS, San Francisco at Dallas

4:25 — CBS, Kansas City at New Orleans

8:20 — NBC, Cleveland at N.Y. Giants

GOLF

Noon — NBC, LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship

Noon — Golf, Notah Begay III JGNC

2 p.m. — Golf, PNC Championship

3 — NBC, Father/Son Challenge

3 — Golf, College Showcase

5 — Golf, Capital Long Drive Classic

WORLD JUNIORS HOCKEY

6 p.m. — NHL, Switzerland vs. United States

9:30 — NHL, Czech Republic vs. Finland

SOCCER

6:25 a.m. — ESPN2, Italian: Bologna at Torino

9 — NBCSN, Premier: Leicester City at Tottenham

11:25 — NBCSN, Premier: Leeds at Manchester United

2:15 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Aston Villa at West Brom

Sunday’s radio

NFL

11 a.m. – Seattle at Washington, 950

Noon — Houston at Indianapolis, 102.7

4 — Kansas City at New Orleans, 102.7

8 – Cleveland at N.Y Giants, 950

Subject to change

