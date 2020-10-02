 Skip to main content
Sunday's Sports on Radio
Sunday's Sports on Radio

Sunday’s radio

Autoracing

2 p.m. — Cup: YellaWood 500, 1140

NFL

11 a.m. — Baltimore at Washington, 950

12:30 p.m. — Cleveland at Dallas, 102.7

4 — Buffalo at Las Vegas, 102.7

7:30 — Philadelphia at San Francisco, 950

Subject to change

