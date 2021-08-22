Supervisors mull rumble strips for county roads with high crash counts

“I personally have known at least two handfuls of these crashes on these two roads through the heart of the county, many involving teenagers, and one death is one death, too many,” said Prevost-White, who is the mother of two teenage sons. “I’m here today to ask the board to consider installing rumble strips along these two roads to help reduce the amount of head-on crashes.”

While she noted that she had not yet looked into the cost or feasibility of installing the strips, “What I do know is that it’s worth the effort to consider installing these measures because any money spent in saving the life of one young person is money well spent.”

The young man killed on Route 522 on Aug. 2 was identified by Virginia State Police as Mason T. Clemons, 18. Officers said he succumbed to his injuries at the scene after his 2019 Yamaha motorcycle crossed the centerline just north of Jackson Shop Road at 10:12 p.m., striking a southbound Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

Later during the Aug. 3 meeting, supervisors asked Virginia Department of Transportation representative Marshall Winn about the possibility of installing the rumble strips, and Winn reported that VDOT has been actively looking into the matter in recent weeks.