Supervisors mull rumble strips for county roads with high crash counts

Amid rising concerns about the number of serious accidents occurring on several county roads—the most recent involving the death of a 2021 Goochland High School graduate killed in a motorcycle accident on Route 522 on Aug. 2 — county leaders are taking a new look at a solution already being used in Louisa and Powhatan: rumble strips.
According to Goochland resident Jonet Prevost-White, who addressed the Board of Supervisors during the Aug. 3 monthly meeting, both roads have seen far too many harrowing crashes in recent years. Prevost-White, who serve as the Director of Public Works for the town of Dumfries in Northern Virginia, urged board members to consider installing the road features, which she noted have proven to significantly reduce injuries and fatalities resulting from automobile crashes.
Centerline rumble strips, Prevost-White explained, are made up of a series of milled or raised elements intended to alert drivers through vibration and sound that the vehicle has gone outside the bounds of the traveling lane.
“They are very effective in saying, ‘Hey, you’re drifting,’” she noted, and can help save an inattentive or drowsy motorist from making a fatal mistake.
Prevost-White pointed to research from the National Cooperative Highway Research Program documenting that adding milled center rumble strips led to reductions in crashes of between 38 to 50 percent on rural two-lane roads and 37 to 91 percent on urban two-lane roads.
“I personally have known at least two handfuls of these crashes on these two roads through the heart of the county, many involving teenagers, and one death is one death, too many,” said Prevost-White, who is the mother of two teenage sons. “I’m here today to ask the board to consider installing rumble strips along these two roads to help reduce the amount of head-on crashes.”
While she noted that she had not yet looked into the cost or feasibility of installing the strips, “What I do know is that it’s worth the effort to consider installing these measures because any money spent in saving the life of one young person is money well spent.”
The young man killed on Route 522 on Aug. 2 was identified by Virginia State Police as Mason T. Clemons, 18. Officers said he succumbed to his injuries at the scene after his 2019 Yamaha motorcycle crossed the centerline just north of Jackson Shop Road at 10:12 p.m., striking a southbound Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Silverado was not injured.
Later during the Aug. 3 meeting, supervisors asked Virginia Department of Transportation representative Marshall Winn about the possibility of installing the rumble strips, and Winn reported that VDOT has been actively looking into the matter in recent weeks.
While it is easier to install the strips when the road is freshly paved, Winn said, they could be installed later if necessary.