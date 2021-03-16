Surge in migrant children at border creates challenge for Biden
Va. Parole Board scandal: 'It appears that neither the rules nor the laws were followed' in votes to release convicted killers, prosecutor says
What started as an investigation of the Virginia Parole Board’s controversial decision to release a man convicted of killing a Richmond police…
Va. Parole Board scandal: Emails show former parole board chair turned off notifications to murder victim's grandmother
Esther Brown made it clear to the Virginia Parole Board that she never wanted her surrogate granddaughter’s killer to be released from prison.
More than a dozen gravestones and memorials were toppled and spray-painted in Hollywood Cemetery on Saturday, causing more than $200,000 in da…
WATCH NOW: Henrico School Board chair apologizes for reposting Dr. Seuss Facebook post; Board will attend sensitivity training
The Henrico County School Board will go through cultural sensitivity and implicit bias training, and hold a town hall on diversity and equity,…
Just in time for spring - Virginia ABC is hosting a Pappy Van Winkle bottle lottery — and thousands can win
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is holding its now sixth somewhat-annual lottery for bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, the celebr…
Henrico High School football player Samar Lemons sustained a neck fracture during Friday’s game against Douglas Freeman.
Rappahannock restaurant has a new executive chef - straight from Jose Andres' kitchens to Richmond's
Luis Montesinos is still trying to learn his way around Richmond. The chef and D.C. native relocated to Richmond in December fresh off of work…
UVA's Bennett: 'We are exhausting all options to participate in the NCAA tournament' after team member tests positive for COVID
An NCAA official said if a team has five players that clear the virus protocol, it will be allowed to travel to Indianapolis and participate in the tournament.
A Henrico County woman died in an SUV crash Tuesday night in southern Chesterfield County.
A Greensboro man is recovering after an "intense" encounter with a wild animal on Saturday.