Switch header, subhead

Shaquille R. Moseley, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Richmond police on Wednesday said a tip from a “hero citizen” prevented a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell Fourth of July celebration on Monday.
Developers say the project is set to include office and retail space, over 2,000 housing units, two hotels, a 17,000-seat arena and extensive park space.
State Bar suspends license of Dinwiddie's elected chief prosecutor for impairment after she seeks medical leave
The Virginia State Bar has indefinitely suspended the law license of Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill due to an …
A “concerned citizen” who tipped Richmond police off about a mass shooting planned on Monday at Dogwood Dell told investigators that one of the suspects showed him two rifles, a red dot sight and a “longer higher caliber gun” with a kickstand on June 21, according to a court affidavit filed Thursday.
"The past two years at JMU … I experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows."
As panic ensues during the Faber homecoming parade in “Animal House,” ROTC cadet Chip Diller, aka Kevin Bacon, attempts to quell the masses.
A search warrant affidavit says he opened fire as the victims were moving from his home.
The press conference will be streamed at 2 p.m. Wednesday at richmond.com.
A window is opening for direct airline flights between Richmond International Airport and international destinations with the planned construc…