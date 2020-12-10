Tacky Lights List 2020: Our favorite houses, Tacky Light Run & a Tacky Light Car Wash

It’s high season for tacky lights!
Here are a few of our favorites if you’re looking for highlights, grouped by neighborhood:
In the city of Richmond, drive down Monument Avenue to see the mansions dressed up for the holidays. Be sure to swing by 1510 Grove Ave., 3209 Hanover Ave., 3307 Kensington Ave. and complete your tour at the Oregon Hill Christmas house at 408 S. Laurel St. It is like a jolt of Christmas happiness to your soul with its over-the-top, kitschy decorations literally dripping from every surface.
In the West End, 8720 River Road’s drive-thru decorations are always a favorite, plus the Christmas House at 2300 Wistar Court and its neighbor at 2302 Wistar Court.
In Glen Allen, 9716 Wendhurst Drive is a must-see every year with over 170,000 lights and homemade decorations.
In Chesterfield, the Walton Park neighborhood is the place to see some fantastic Tacky Lights. 12618 Dawnridge Court is always a showstopper, plus 1315 Walton Creek Drive and 4361 Collingswood Drive, just to name a few.
In Mechanicsville, Hadley’s Winterland at 7396 Kelshire Trace is always worth a visit with 160,000 lights, a Naughty or Nice button and an interactive Christmas hero guitar you can play.
The CarMax Tacky Light Run is this weekend starting Friday through Sunday. Instead of being held on one night, the event will be spread out over three days for social distancing. Plus, they’ve created courses in new neighborhoods, such as the Museum District, Glen Allen and Chesterfield County’s Walton Park.
Or you could even combine your love for tacky lights with a carwash.
Tommy’s Express Richmond is hosting a Tacky Lights Car Wash starting this Friday. There will be over 50,000 lights, animations, music and holiday decor to get you into the Christmas spirit, while cleaning your car. $20 per car; 5 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 27; closed on Christmas.
West End
11709 Aprilbud Drive
1909 Cornell Ave.
1902 Haviland Drive
9213 Holbrook Drive
9625 Peppertree Drive (drive-by only this year)
2503 Pine Grove Drive
8720 River Road
2334 Thousand Oaks Drive
2300 Wistar Court
2302 Wistar Court
Glen Allen
4710 Croft Circle
1411 Pennsylvania Ave. (no Live Grinch this year)
9716 Wendhurst Drive
Chesterfield
1063 Adkins Road
4424 and 4432 Belmar Drive
10154 Carol Anne Road
5613 Charter Oak Drive
14337 Clemons Drive
4361 Collingswood Drive
600 Coralview Terrace
12618 Dawnridge Court
15007 Hazelbury Circle
8400 Highland Glen Drive
2308 Krossridge Court
2216 Millcrest Terrace
7519 Nicklaus Circle
12612 Queensgate Road
10212 Ridgerun Road
14609 Standing Oak Court
12630 Spring Run Road
5912 Walking Path Lane
13914 Walnut Creek Road
1315 Walton Creek Drive
4503 Wind Place
City of Richmond
2814 W. Grace St.
1510 Grove Ave.
3209 Hanover Ave.
3307 Kensington Ave.
408 S. Laurel St.
3325 Warner Road
Mechanicsville/ Highland Springs
8602 Anderson Court
9410 Apple Blossom Drive
6962 Cory Lee Court
7396 Kelshire Trace
8124 Kiwi Lane
7267 Marimel Lane
10271 Matthews Grove Lane
236 N. New Ave.
7014 Poteet Lane
10256 Radford Mill Terrace
8265 Soft Wind Court
4233 Spring Run Road
4371 Spring Run Road
7703 Strath Road (drive-by only this year)
10288 Wanchese Way
Chester
3631 Kiefer Road
Ashland
13404 Dyson Trail Circle
13389 Slayden Circle
Caroline/Doswell
12629 and 12637 Verdon Road
Got a super bright house to suggest for the list? Visit richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights and click the link that begins “Nominate a Home” to find the submission form. Houses must have a minimum of 40,000 lights. Be sure to include a photo, and we’ll be in touch.
For more coverage, go to richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights.
ccurran@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran