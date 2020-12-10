Tacky Lights List 2020: Our favorite houses, Tacky Light Run & a Tacky Light Car Wash

It’s high season for tacky lights!

Here are a few of our favorites if you’re looking for highlights, grouped by neighborhood:

In the city of Richmond, drive down Monument Avenue to see the mansions dressed up for the holidays. Be sure to swing by 1510 Grove Ave., 3209 Hanover Ave., 3307 Kensington Ave. and complete your tour at the Oregon Hill Christmas house at 408 S. Laurel St. It is like a jolt of Christmas happiness to your soul with its over-the-top, kitschy decorations literally dripping from every surface.

In the West End, 8720 River Road’s drive-thru decorations are always a favorite, plus the Christmas House at 2300 Wistar Court and its neighbor at 2302 Wistar Court.

In Glen Allen, 9716 Wendhurst Drive is a must-see every year with over 170,000 lights and homemade decorations.

In Chesterfield, the Walton Park neighborhood is the place to see some fantastic Tacky Lights. 12618 Dawnridge Court is always a showstopper, plus 1315 Walton Creek Drive and 4361 Collingswood Drive, just to name a few.

In Mechanicsville, Hadley’s Winterland at 7396 Kelshire Trace is always worth a visit with 160,000 lights, a Naughty or Nice button and an interactive Christmas hero guitar you can play.