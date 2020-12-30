 Skip to main content
Tacky Lights List 2020
It’s the last chance for Tacky Lights this season! Some houses on the tour have already gone dark, such as the Oregon Hill Christmas House at 408 S. Laurel St. and the home at 3307 Kensington Ave. in the Museum District. But most houses on the tour have at least one more night of lights for New Year’s Eve before wrapping up for the season.

West End

11709 Aprilbud Drive

1909 Cornell Ave.

1902 Haviland Drive

9213 Holbrook Drive

9412 Midvale Road

9625 Peppertree Drive (drive-by only this year)

2503 Pine Grove Drive

8720 River Road

2334 Thousand Oaks Drive

2300 Wistar Court

2302 Wistar Court

Glen Allen

4710 Croft Circle

9600 Dove Hollow Lane

1411 Pennsylvania Ave. (no Live Grinch this year)

9716 Wendhurst Drive

Chesterfield

1063 Adkins Road

4424 and 4432 Belmar Drive

10154 Carol Anne Road

5613 Charter Oak Drive

14337 Clemons Drive

4361 Collingswood Drive

600 Coralview Terrace

12618 Dawnridge Court

15007 Hazelbury Circle

8400 Highland Glen Drive

2308 Krossridge Court

8613 Leafycreek Drive

2216 Millcrest Terrace

7519 Nicklaus Circle

12612 Queensgate Road

10212 Ridgerun Road

14609 Standing Oak Court

12630 Spring Run Road

5912 Walking Path Lane

13914 Walnut Creek Road

1315 Walton Creek Drive

4503 Wind Place

City of Richmond

2814 W. Grace St.

1510 Grove Ave.

3209 Hanover Ave.

3330 Hanover Ave.

3325 Warner Road

Mechanicsville/Highland Springs

8602 Anderson Court

9410 Apple Blossom Drive

6962 Cory Lee Court

7396 Kelshire Trace

8124 Kiwi Lane

7267 Marimel Lane

10271 Matthews Grove Lane

236 N. New Ave.

7014 Poteet Lane

10256 Radford Mill Terrace

8265 Soft Wind Court

4233 Spring Run Road

4371 Spring Run Road

7703 Strath Road (drive-by only this year)

7289 Walnut Grove Road

10288 Wanchese Way

Chester

2809 Executive Drive

3631 Kiefer Road

4616 Laurel Spring Court

Ashland

13404 Dyson Trail Circle

13389 Slayden Circle

Caroline/Doswell

12629 and 12637 Verdon Road

For more coverage, go to richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights.

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

