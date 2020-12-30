Tacky Lights List 2020

It’s the last chance for Tacky Lights this season! Some houses on the tour have already gone dark, such as the Oregon Hill Christmas House at 408 S. Laurel St. and the home at 3307 Kensington Ave. in the Museum District. But most houses on the tour have at least one more night of lights for New Year’s Eve before wrapping up for the season.
West End
11709 Aprilbud Drive
1909 Cornell Ave.
1902 Haviland Drive
9213 Holbrook Drive
9412 Midvale Road
9625 Peppertree Drive (drive-by only this year)
2503 Pine Grove Drive
8720 River Road
2334 Thousand Oaks Drive
2300 Wistar Court
2302 Wistar Court
Glen Allen
4710 Croft Circle
9600 Dove Hollow Lane
1411 Pennsylvania Ave. (no Live Grinch this year)
9716 Wendhurst Drive
Chesterfield
1063 Adkins Road
4424 and 4432 Belmar Drive
10154 Carol Anne Road
5613 Charter Oak Drive
14337 Clemons Drive
4361 Collingswood Drive
600 Coralview Terrace
12618 Dawnridge Court
15007 Hazelbury Circle
8400 Highland Glen Drive
2308 Krossridge Court
8613 Leafycreek Drive
2216 Millcrest Terrace
7519 Nicklaus Circle
12612 Queensgate Road
10212 Ridgerun Road
14609 Standing Oak Court
12630 Spring Run Road
5912 Walking Path Lane
13914 Walnut Creek Road
1315 Walton Creek Drive
4503 Wind Place
City of Richmond
2814 W. Grace St.
1510 Grove Ave.
3209 Hanover Ave.
3330 Hanover Ave.
3325 Warner Road
Mechanicsville/Highland Springs
8602 Anderson Court
9410 Apple Blossom Drive
6962 Cory Lee Court
7396 Kelshire Trace
8124 Kiwi Lane
7267 Marimel Lane
10271 Matthews Grove Lane
236 N. New Ave.
7014 Poteet Lane
10256 Radford Mill Terrace
8265 Soft Wind Court
4233 Spring Run Road
4371 Spring Run Road
7703 Strath Road (drive-by only this year)
7289 Walnut Grove Road
10288 Wanchese Way
Chester
2809 Executive Drive
3631 Kiefer Road
4616 Laurel Spring Court
Ashland
13404 Dyson Trail Circle
13389 Slayden Circle
Caroline/Doswell
12629 and 12637 Verdon Road
