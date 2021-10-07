Taylor's home run gives Dodgers win over Cardinals in NL wild card game

LOS ANGELES — One big swing by Chris Taylor sent the Los Angeles Dodgers soaring and the St. Louis Cardinals crashing.
Taylor, a former standout at the University of Virginia, hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Dodgers a 3-1 victory Wednesday night in a scintillating NL wild-card game.
Justin Turner homered early, and the 106-win Dodgers advanced to a best-of-five Division Series against NL West champion San Francisco, which won 107 games to barely hold off rival Los Angeles for the division title. Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco.
“That’s gonna be fun. Yeah, two of the best regular-season records of all-time. We’ve been battling all year, so I expect a hard-fought series,” Taylor said.
“One of the great rivalries in sports,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s happening.”
Cody Bellinger got the Dodgers started in the ninth when he drew a two-out walk from T.J. McFarland. Alex Reyes entered to face Taylor, and Bellinger stole second.
“That’s huge, knowing I don’t have to do too much,” said Taylor, batting in the No. 9 slot after entering to play left field as part of a double switch in the seventh. “It kind of settled me down a little bit.”
Taylor then sent a 2-1 breaking ball into the left field pavilion, triggering an explosion of cheers and ending an October struggle that lasted 4 hours, 15 minutes.
Taylor struggled in September because of a recurring neck injury, and he came off the bench in the Dodgers’ most important game of the season.
“Honestly, I was just trying to hit a single,” Taylor said after launching the fourth game-ending homer in Dodgers postseason history. “He gave me a good slider to hit and I was able to get it up in the air.”
It was the fifth walk-off home run in a winner-take-all postseason game, after Pittsburgh’s Bill Mazeroski in the 1960 World Series, the Yankees’ Chris Chambliss in the 1976 AL Championship Series and Aaron Boone in the 2003 ALCS, and Toronto’s Edwin Encarnación in the 2016 AL wild-card game.
Taylor also made a nifty defensive play in the eighth, robbing Edmundo Sosa of a hit for the second out.
Tommy Edman dropped a one-out single into right off closer Kenley Jansen in the top of the ninth and stole second. Paul Goldschmidt took a called third strike and Tyler O’Neill went down swinging to end the threat. Edman went 3 for 5 with a run scored.
The Dodgers’ bullpen stymied the St. Louis hitters, allowing just a pair of singles after the fifth.
St. Louis finished 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 overall.
Starters Adam Wainwright of St. Louis and the Dodgers’ Max Scherzer struggled with their control early. They each issued two walks apiece through the first three innings. Scherzer’s wild pitch led to a run in the first and he plunked Harrison Bader in the fourth.
Justin Turner tied it in the fourth with a leadoff home run off Wainwright.