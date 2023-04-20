Tazza Kitchen Scott's Addition Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
Tazza Kitchen, 1500 Roseneath Road, (804) 372-0702
Three courses for $35.23 per person, including a $5.23 donation directly to Feed More.
Choose one from each course.
Chimichurri potatoes / crispy fried potatoes, chimichurri, queso fresco, chives, roasted garlic aioli
Chips & guacamole / pico de gallo
Goat cheese salad / shallot vinaigrette, local mixed greens and arugula, pumpkin seed, goat cheese, strawberries, cucumbers
Tie dye pizza / vodka sauce, tomato sauce, pesto
Rockfish / chilled vegetable salad, tomato-olive broth, green rice
Calamarata pasta / Vodka Sauce, shallots, fresh basil, grana
Harissa chicken / rice pilaf, marinated charred vegetables, tzatziki
Flourless chocolate cake / crème anglaise gf
Housemade key lime pie / blackberry vincotto reduction, whipped cream, lime zest
