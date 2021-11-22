Teel: Late game-time reveal, ACC Network telecast inconvenient for UVA, Hokies fans

Comcast subscribers could change TV carriers, or rely on friends and sports bars for their ACC Network games, but that’s a big ask, especially for folks who are hesitant to cut the cord and transition to streaming services.

“We’ve had some great wins this summer with Mediacom and NCTC [National Cable Television Cooperative],” Phillips said in mid-October, “which provided some new distributors to carry the ACC Network. Then recently we were able to renew our deal with Altice. So we’re down to Comcast, and I am really optimistic about where that’s going, but nothing of substance today. I just know we’re getting really close.”

After this week’s games, each of the ACC’s 14 football teams will have played on the network at least three times this year, Duke, N.C. State and Syracuse six times each. Saturday marks the fifth ACC Network appearance this season for Virginia and Virginia Tech and the second consecutive year their clash has landed on ACCN.

The Comcast dilemma has become so pressing that Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock referenced it during his news conference last week regarding the dismissal of football coach Justin Fuente. He said he envisions a Comcast deal increasing league revenue substantially enough for Virginia Tech to fund enhancements to football's operating budget.

Network distribution concerns arising in a news conference about a fired coach? Welcome to major college athletics in 2021.