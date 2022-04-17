Teen facing murder charges in shooting death of 16-year-old

An unidentified teenage boy is facing murder charges in the April 9 shooting death of Jaheim Dickerson, a 16-year-old guard for the state champion Highland Springs High School basketball team.

Henrico County police said the suspect — his name is not being released because he is minor — has been charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in a felony, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm while underage. He was arrested Saturday.

In a written statement, police said the suspect, who was reported to have fled the scene of the shooting in eastern Henrico, is being held at the county’s juvenile detention center.

There were no further details on the arrest.

Dickerson, a reserve sophomore guard known to his team and schoolmates as “Jah,” was shot in the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive shortly after midnight April 9. Emergency crews aided Dickerson and transported him to VCU Medical Center but he died.

Two days after the shooting, a vigil was held for Dickerson in front of Highland Springs High that drew at least 500 people. More than 10 people spoke, including Dickerson’s mother, Jennifer Flythe, a nurse, who said she and her family had moved from New York to Richmond for a “better life out here in Virginia” for Dickerson.