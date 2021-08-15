Temperature trending down, but not rain chances

Sunday afternoon may feel about 20 degrees cooler than Saturday did, but a chance for locally heavy rain will continue. Flash floods may occur in saturated areas, especially west and south of metro Richmond. But the severe risk is lower than in recent days.
Tags
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
