Temperatures were unusually repetitive last week
A high of 91 degrees isn’t unusual. But Richmond had that same high for four straight days last week, which is more uncommon than it may seem. The last such streak was in 2015. The longest run of repetitive highs at RIC airport: five days at 99 in August 1980.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

