departed this life May 27, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Temple; brother, Alexander Temple; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 2 p.m.
TEMPLE, Devon A.,
