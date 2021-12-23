Ten illegal interview questions and how to respond to them

Interviews can be an intimidating experience. Obviously, you want to impress the person who's interviewing you, and sometimes it's easy to forget that you, as a potential employee, also have the right to ask questions or raise concerns if a boundary has been crossed. You may not know this, but there are certain questions a potential employer is legally unable to ask you during an interview. That surely doesn't stop some folks from trying, though, so it's important to know what some of those questions are, and how you should respond if it happens during an interview!

Ten illegal interview questions you have every right not to answer

• Any questions regarding your sexual orientation or gender identity. This has no connection to your job skills, professional conduct, or work history, and it is completely inappropriate, illegal, and immoral to ask during an interview.

• Asking whether you are pregnant, trying to conceive or any other fertility questions. It's no one's business at a potential new office whether or not you're pregnant, or trying to have a baby, and you're not required to answer.