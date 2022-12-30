Terry Holland glance box

Coaching highlights: Led Cavaliers to two Final Fours (1981, 1984) ... three-time Southern Conference coach of the year ... two-time ACC coach of the year ... led UVA to ACC tournament title in 1976 ... won four Southern Conference and three ACC regular-season titles

Notable: Among seven coaches to lead an ACC program to multiple Final Fours, joining Duke’s Vic Bubas and Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina’s Dean Smith, Bill Guthridge and Roy Williams and Maryland’s Gary Williams ... inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2002 and Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in ’03 ... Final two games of coaching career were in the 1990 NCAA tournament at the Richmond Coliseum