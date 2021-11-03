The 10 mistakes you're probably making on your cover letter

In a competitive job market, it's imperative that you make a good first impression on your potential new employer. The hiring manager or recruiter is going to set aside a few minutes to review your cover letter before putting your resume in the "maybe" pile, and you only get one chance to make a first impression. Don't blow it by making one of these common cover letter mistakes.
Mistake #1: Being unspecific about why you're interested in the company and/or job opening. If they want to hire a good analyst, they'll expect your cover letter to show how you meet that requirement and why you're an excellent fit for the position. If you don't convince them, why would they want to interview you?
Mistake #2: Mentioning your geographic preference for relocation in the cover letter. If you mention it at all, be sure to do so briefly and focus on what you could bring to the table if hired. Otherwise, the company may feel that you'd leave as soon as a better opportunity came along.
Mistake #3: Including long-winded, grandiose prose that sounds like a resume in disguise. Save your flowery language for the interview when you have the opportunity to give specifics about your skills and qualifications. A cover letter is not the place to wax poetic about yourself or make big promises; stick with the facts.
Mistake #4: Being too formal or stiff. Don't be afraid to inject a little personality into your cover letter, as long as you do it in a professional way that suits the tone of the job description. If possible, try to have someone whose judgment you trust review your letter for any red flags that might be easily misinterpreted.
Mistake #5: Making the font size and layout too small. Don't make anyone strain to read your letter; use a standard 12-point font and keep the margins at least 1" all around. The extra effort really does pay off when someone is trying to quickly review several cover letters at once.
Mistake #6: Not including a cover letter at all. Although you might think that your resume speaks for itself, the fact is that every employer will expect to receive a cover letter with your application materials. If you don't take the time to write one, they probably won't waste their time reading any further.
Mistake #7: Treating it like an afterthought. While it's true that the hiring manager will spend more time reading your resume than your cover letter, don't discount its importance or rush through this part of the application process. The cover letter is as important as everything else you've included and should be completed with just as much care and attention to detail as the other components.
Mistake #8: Focusing too much on yourself. Your cover letter should focus on the employer and what you have to offer them, not how great a job you intend to do for them or how badly you want this particular position. Keep your tone neutral and professional so that they're interested in learning more about how well you can do the job, not how obsessively you want it.
Mistake #9: Not listing necessary qualifications and skills. Your cover letter is a great place to address any gaps in your resume and demonstrate specific examples of your ability to do the job well. A good way to start this part of your cover letter is with a direct statement such as: "As the ideal candidate for the analyst position, I would bring three years of experience in __________ and __________ to this role."
Mistake #10: Making it too long. Employers will appreciate your enthusiasm and willingness to go above and beyond when it comes to selling yourself as a candidate, but there is such a thing as too much information. The first page should be approximately one page, and you should include approximately half a page for each additional position that you're applying to.
By avoiding these common mistakes and following the tips and strategies outlined here, you'll be well on your way to creating an effective cover letter that will help you stand out from the crowd of other applicants.
It's important to remember that most employers receive dozens or even hundreds of applications for any given job opening, so it's up to you to find a way to make yourself memorable among the crowd. Taking a few simple steps can make all the difference when it comes to getting your resume noticed.