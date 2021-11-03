The 10 mistakes you're probably making on your cover letter

In a competitive job market, it's imperative that you make a good first impression on your potential new employer. The hiring manager or recruiter is going to set aside a few minutes to review your cover letter before putting your resume in the "maybe" pile, and you only get one chance to make a first impression. Don't blow it by making one of these common cover letter mistakes.

Mistake #1: Being unspecific about why you're interested in the company and/or job opening. If they want to hire a good analyst, they'll expect your cover letter to show how you meet that requirement and why you're an excellent fit for the position. If you don't convince them, why would they want to interview you?

Mistake #2: Mentioning your geographic preference for relocation in the cover letter. If you mention it at all, be sure to do so briefly and focus on what you could bring to the table if hired. Otherwise, the company may feel that you'd leave as soon as a better opportunity came along.

Mistake #3: Including long-winded, grandiose prose that sounds like a resume in disguise. Save your flowery language for the interview when you have the opportunity to give specifics about your skills and qualifications. A cover letter is not the place to wax poetic about yourself or make big promises; stick with the facts.