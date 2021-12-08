The 10 mistakes you're probably making on your cover letter

Mistake #8: Focusing too much on yourself. Your cover letter should focus on the employer and what you have to offer them, not how great a job you intend to do for them or how badly you want this particular position. Keep your tone neutral and professional so that they're interested in learning more about how well you can do the job, not how obsessively you want it.

Mistake #9: Not listing necessary qualifications and skills. Your cover letter is a great place to address any gaps in your resume and demonstrate specific examples of your ability to do the job well. A good way to start this part of your cover letter is with a direct statement such as: "As the ideal candidate for the analyst position, I would bring three years of experience in __________ and __________ to this role."

Mistake #10: Making it too long. Employers will appreciate your enthusiasm and willingness to go above and beyond when it comes to selling yourself as a candidate, but there is such a thing as too much information. The first page should be approximately one page, and you should include approximately half a page for each additional position that you're applying to.