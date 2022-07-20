The 5 tips to explain gaps in your resume

Are you looking forward to returning to full-time or part-time employment after an extended break? Do you know how to address the gaps in your resume? Resume gaps are understandable but can raise red flags as well.

Your resume is the document that makes the first impression on hiring managers and recruiters. It's vital to address employment gaps in the resume to create a positive image. Whatever your reasons, it's good to explain the resume gaps to hiring managers without lowering your chances of getting your dream job.

Here are ways job seekers can proactively address the gap in their resumes.

1. Identify newly acquired knowledge or transferable skills

The transition from unemployment can be difficult. However, ease the employers by showing your interest and willingness to work. Here are ways to achieve that:

Highlight the skills and experiences gained while working part-time.

Consider using this opportunity to show you have the right personality for the job.

Fill the resume gap with relevant work experience that shows how your skills are transferable to the position you are applying for.

2. Organize your resume

Job seekers can proactively address the resume gaps using specific, concise, and action-oriented language. Avoid the use of vague terms such as considerable experience or expertise. It is vital to state what you have done, where you did it, and when you did it.

3. Honesty

Let's face it. Your resume is a reflection of you. How can you expect to qualify for an interview if you have gaps in your resume? The reason is simple. Your resume needs to be accurate and detailed. It explains the resume gaps without sounding like a liar.

4. Craft an appealing cover letter

You want to show off just how much of an asset you are by explaining how your experience relates to each position or role you've worked in, employers, and companies where you previously worked.

5. Be prepared

The job market is highly competitive for new job seekers. It's essential to make your resume stand out from the crowd. Resume gaps in your work history could hold you back from getting a call-back or an interview for your dream job.