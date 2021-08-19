The Aloha State

Sixty-two years ago, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation admitting Hawaii into the union as the 50th state. Hawaii is the only U.S. state completely made up of islands. Located in the central Pacific Ocean, more than 2,000 miles west of California, Hawaii is world’s largest island chain. The state is composed of a total of 132 islands, including eight main islands found at the eastern end of the chain. From west to east, they are Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui and the Island of Hawaii.
The islands
The land area of Hawaii consists of the tops of a chain of volcanic mountains that form eight major islands and 124 islets, stretching in a 1,500-mile crescent.
The islands formed as the Earth’s crust, made up of tectonic plates, moved over a particularly hot spot in the molten layer beneath the crust. The heat melted the rock, turning it into magma. Once the magma broke the surface, it cooled and formed new land.
Though there are eight main islands, only six are open to visitors. Niihau and Kahoolawe are mostly closed to outsiders. Niihau, sometimes called the “Forbidden Island,” is largely deserted, with a population of just 170. Kahoolawe is the smallest of the main islands. It is undeveloped and uninhabited. Both Niihau and Kahoolawe are considered arid, or mostly desert.
Oahu is the most populated island, as it is home to Honolulu, Hawaii’s largest city. It is also the most popular to tourists, with about 5 million visitors each year. Maui is also a popular tourist destination, known for its white, black and red sand beaches. The Island of Hawaii is the largest island, with the nickname “Big Island” because all of Hawaii’s other islands could easily fit in it.
History
The Hawaiian Islands were first settled 1,500 years ago when Polynesians from the Marquesas Islands traveled about 2,000 miles to Hawaii’s Big Island in canoes.
In 1778, Captain James Cook became the first European to travel to the islands. In 1810, Kamehameha became Hawaii’s first king after uniting the islands into one kingdom. The first missionaries arrived in 1820. Shortly after, Western traders came to the islands.
In 1893, American colonists controlled Hawaii’s sugar-based economy and overthrew the kingdom. The last Hawaiian ruler, Queen Lili’uokalani, was forced to abdicate. In 1898, the U.S. annexed Hawaii, and it became a U.S. territory two years later.
More than 2,400 people were killed on Dec. 7, 1941 in the Japanese attacked on Pearl Harbor on the island of Oahu. The attack forced U.S. involvement in World War II.
On Aug. 21, 1959, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation to have Hawaii admitted to the union, and Hawaii became the 50th state. The president also issued an order for an American flag featuring 50 stars.
Demographics
Hawaii doesn’t have an ethnic majority. Everyone is considered a minority because the state’s population is so diverse.
Climate and weather
Hawaii has a mild, tropical climate, though each island is diverse and has its own micro-climate and unique weather.
As a result of the shielding effect of volcanic mountains and the differences in weather at various elevations, Hawaii has tropical rainforests, cool alpine regions, arid deserts and beaches — all within the span of just a few miles.
Hawaii’s weather is fairly consistent. There are really only two seasons: summer from May to October and winter from November to April. The average high in Honolulu is 84 degrees, while the average low is 72 degrees.
The state’s mountainous regions are considerably cooler, especially during the winter months. Temperatures in these higher elevations drop 3.5 degrees for every 1,000 feet above sea level. Hawaii’s trade winds mean there is almost always a cooling breeze. The rainy season is during the winter months.
Volcanoes and eruptions
Hawaii’s main volcanoes are shield volcanoes. Most of the state’s volcanic activity has become dormant, with the exception of a few. The Island of Hawaii is liveliest, as it is home to two of the world’s most active volcanoes — Mauna Loa and Kilauea.
Mauna Loa is the largest volcano on Earth. It rises to 13,677 feet and constitutes half of the island’s area. Its dome is 75 miles long and 64 miles wide. Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843.
Kilauea is the world’s most active volcano. It erupted almost continuously from 1983 to 2018. An eruption from December 2020 to May 2021 fed a lava lake in Halema‘uma‘u Crater.
Mauna Kea is dormant, but it is the highest Hawaiian mountain. Located on the Island of Hawaii, it reaches 13,796 feet above sea level. However, if it’s measured from its base on the ocean floor, its height is 33,476 feet, making it the highest mountain on Earth.
Other landmark volcanoes in the state include Hualalai, Lô‘ihi, Haleakala, Kohala and Lê‘ahi (Diamond Head).
Natural resources
Hawaii’s rich soil is considered one of its most important natural resources. Hawaii is one of only two states to grow coffee. Sugarcane, pineapples, macadamia nuts and flowers are also important sources of income for the state’s economy. Tourism is the state’s leading source of income.
Wildlife
Though Hawaii has thousands of plants and animals, it only has one native land mammal: the Hawaiian hoary bat. Hawaii’s other mammals, including the mongoose, rat and pig, were brought to the islands by people.
Hawaii is teeming with native birds like the Hawaiian owl and Hawaii’s state bird, the nene (Hawaiian goose). The state’s insect population contains about 10,000 native species, of which about nine-tenths are unique to the islands.
Hawaii’s waters are home to a variety of sea life, with about one-fourth of the species being unique to Hawaii. The waters are home to animals such as monk seals, turtles and whales.
Because of its distance from other land, some common species found on the U.S. mainland are not found in Hawaii at all. The state is largely snake-free. There are also no squirrels, hamsters or gerbils, and it is illegal to own any in Hawaii.
Time zone
Because of Hawaii’s latitude, it doesn’t see much of a difference in the amount of daylight from summer to winter. Since the sun rises and sets around the same time each day, Hawaii doesn’t recognize Daylight Saving Time. Instead, the state has its own time zone — Hawaiian Standard Time.