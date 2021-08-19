The Aloha State

Oahu is the most populated island, as it is home to Honolulu, Hawaii’s largest city. It is also the most popular to tourists, with about 5 million visitors each year. Maui is also a popular tourist destination, known for its white, black and red sand beaches. The Island of Hawaii is the largest island, with the nickname “Big Island” because all of Hawaii’s other islands could easily fit in it.

History

The Hawaiian Islands were first settled 1,500 years ago when Polynesians from the Marquesas Islands traveled about 2,000 miles to Hawaii’s Big Island in canoes.

In 1778, Captain James Cook became the first European to travel to the islands. In 1810, Kamehameha became Hawaii’s first king after uniting the islands into one kingdom. The first missionaries arrived in 1820. Shortly after, Western traders came to the islands.

In 1893, American colonists controlled Hawaii’s sugar-based economy and overthrew the kingdom. The last Hawaiian ruler, Queen Lili’uokalani, was forced to abdicate. In 1898, the U.S. annexed Hawaii, and it became a U.S. territory two years later.

More than 2,400 people were killed on Dec. 7, 1941 in the Japanese attacked on Pearl Harbor on the island of Oahu. The attack forced U.S. involvement in World War II.