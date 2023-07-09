Gospel tunes could be heard playing on Sunday evening as hundreds of people gathered for the 13th annual Gospel Music Fest with “The Belle.”

The event was part of Richmond’s annual Festival of the Arts and produced by Sheilah Belle, also known as “The Belle,” who runs the fest along with the city’s Parks and Recreation department. Belle is also an award-winning radio personality and the CEO of the online gospel news source "The Belle Report."

The fest was free to attend and originally set to take place at its usual venue of Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park, but had to be relocated to the Saint Paul’s Baptist Church because of the forecast for rain and thunderstorms, Belle said.

Mervin Mayo, the Saint Paul’s Baptist Church Men’s Choir, Cora Armstrong, and the Goochland Virginia & Vicinity chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America were some of the artists in this year’s packed lineup.

Belle, who has worked in the music industry for more than 35 years, said she created the fest when the city of Richmond offered her the opportunity to host an event of her choosing. Given the freedom, Belle knew without a doubt she wanted to start a gospel music festival.

“The city of Richmond Parks and Rec gave me a clean slate and said 'go for it,'” Belle said. “I wanted to create a platform that's a safe space where people can sing joyful songs, enjoy themselves and it’s great when you have that opportunity to give back to the community.”

While the fest was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Belle said she is glad to continue offering an outlet for many local and national gospel artists to share their music in Richmond.

“It’s really about the relationships, and it’s great when people come here knowing they’re going to be treated with respect and that they’ll have an opportunity to showcase their music and meet new people,” Belle said.

She noted the fest’s goal this year was "bringing the community back together again." That goal was accomplished Sunday as the church’s auditorium was filled with people there to enjoy one another’s company and gospel music.

Katherine Holland, who has been attending the fest for over a decade, said she is not only fond of the music, but also the chance to connect with the community.

“It’s great to have the ability to come together for something positive,” Holland said. “Whether it’s at Dogwood Dell or here because of the rain, there’s always positivity.”

Belle expressed gratitude for the community’s support of the event and said she hopes attendees will walk away feeling uplifted by their peers.

“I want people to take away that you can still trust your community to be a place where you can come and have fun and love each other,” she said. “It’s so exciting to see how the community has come together for this event and to see everyone come out really warms my heart.”