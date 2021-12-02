The biology of the octopus

Octopuses are famous for their eight long arms and ability to ink. But there’s much more to these unique animals. Octopuses are considered the most intelligent of all invertebrates. Some of their abilities include mimicry and camouflage, squeezing into small spaces, using tools and retaining memories. Even their arms can think.
There are around 300 different species of octopuses, and they can be found in every ocean. While all species are venomous, not all octopus venom is lethal to humans. They are a diverse species, ranging in size from tiny to massive.
A look inside
Cardiovascular system
An octopus cardiovascular system includes three hearts. Two of them pump blood to the gills, while the third moves blood throughout the rest of the body. Rather than iron-based blood like humans, octopuses have a copper-based blood, so it appears blue.
Nervous system
The common octopus has an extensive nervous system, with over 500 million neurons. This is similar in number to that of a dog, and substantially higher than most other invertebrates. Snails have just 20,000 neurons.
Two-thirds of an octopus’ neurons are found in its arms and body, rather than its brain. This makes the arms have significant local control and sensory capabilities. The suckers on their arms can smell, taste and even think.
Skeletal system?
An octopus is an invertebrate, meaning it doesn’t have bones. They are about 90% muscle. Because they have almost no hard parts, they can squeeze through any size hole that is larger than its eye. This allows octopuses to hide in small crevices.
Habitat
Octopuses live in all the world’s oceans but are especially abundant in warm, tropical waters. Most octopuses stay along the ocean’s floor, although some species live near the water’s surface. They spend much of their time in dens — small holes and crevices in rocks and coral, and they are generally solitary and territorial. Octopuses are fast swimmers but they prefer to slowly crawl along the sea bottom.
Diet
Adult octopuses feed on crabs, lobsters, clams, snails, shrimp, small fish and even other octopuses. All species of octopus have venom of varying levels of toxicity, which they inject using a beak that is similar to a bird’s.
They typically hunt at night, dropping down on their prey from above. Octopuses use the powerful suctions that line their arms to pull their prey into their mouth. They can penetrate hard-shelled prey with their beaks.
Superlatives
Smallest: Octopus wolfi. It is smaller than an inch long and weighs less than a gram.
Largest: Giant Pacific octopus. They typically grow to 16 feet, but the largest individual on record measured 30 feet across and weighed 600 pounds.
Deadliest: Blue-ringed octopus. Its venom is 1,000 times more powerful than cyanide, and it has enough to kill 26 humans within minutes.
Most studied: Common octopus. This octopus is one of the most widely distributed.
Deepest dweller: Dumbo octopus. These animals are found as far as 13,000 feet below the surface.
Cephalopods — different than their relatives
The mollusk phylum is made up of soft-bodied invertebrates. Animals within this group, like snails, clams and oysters, are usually slow and simple, with a soft body and a hard, protective shell. However, there is a small group within the mollusk phylum called cephalopods that is unlike their relatives. This class of animals, which includes octopuses, is highly advanced and organized. Unlike most other mollusks, octopuses lack a shell, making them more nimble and agile. However, this also means they are more vulnerable. An octopus’ predators include seals, whales, large fish, eels, sea otters and many birds. In order to protect itself, the octopus has many different abilities.
Intelligence
An octopus’ cognitive abilities matches that of many large-brained vertebrates. Some scientists believe octopus intellect can be found in their ability to use tools, retain memories and use visual cues. Octopuses do well in memory tests and can differentiate between different people.
The coconut-carrying octopus is capable of planning ahead. If it is going somewhere where there is no shelter, it will carry coconut halves. If it wants to stop and rest, it brings the coconut up around itself for protection. Some scientists say this behavior is a rare example of composite tool use, a behavior previously thought to only exist in humans, some primates and some birds.
The common octopus has also been known to play, an activity considered a sign of intelligence because it is not necessary for survival but done on purpose for pleasure.
Ink
If threatened, octopuses can release a cloud of ink to distract, confuse and even paralyze their predators. The ink is a mixture of mucus and melanin. Melanin contains the chemical tyrosinase, which can impair a predator’s sight, taste and smell. The mucus mixture can even block a fish’s gills, causing the fish to suffocate.
The octopus itself isn’t immune to its own ink. If it cannot escape fast enough after shooting out ink, its respiratory system could be compromised and it could die.
Camouflage and mimicry
Octopuses are masters of disguise with the ability to change color to blend in with their surroundings. Some octopuses can also imitate textures, while others can mimic different animals altogether.
Layers of skin
Octopuses can change color by triggering cells just underneath the surface of their skin. The cells, called chromatophores, contain sacs of black, red or yellow pigment that can turn various shades within milliseconds. The sacs are surrounded by muscles, which stretch to reveal the color. Depending on which sets of sacs the octopus opens or closes, it can produce patterns.
If the octopus needs to produce other colors, it uses the next layer beneath its skin. In this layer, there are stacks of very thin cells called iridophores. These reflective structures bounce certain wavelengths of light back out. They are responsible for the metallic blues and greens on an octopus’ skin.
Beneath that layer is another layer of reflective tissue called leucophores. These reflect ambient light and usually produce white hues.
By combing all of these layers, the octopus can produce a convincing replica of its surroundings.
Using a structure called papillae, some octopuses even have the ability to match textured environments. They warp these small segments of their skin, creating ridges and bumps.
Quick changers
When an octopus travels along the sea floor, it has to access the background and modify its camouflage constantly. One researcher observed an octopus changing its camouflage 177 times in one hour.
Octopuses’ camouflage reaction times are faster than any other animal at up to 200 milliseconds. This is about as fast as the fastest blink.
It can change color so fast because an octopus controls its chromatophores neurally. Other animals that change color, like chameleons, take much longer (about 20 seconds) because their color change is controlled by hormones.
Some scientists believe color changing for an octopus may be like breathing or blinking to humans — something they can choose to do but also something that can happen involuntarily.
Mimicry
Species like the mimic octopus are able to manipulate the shape of their bodies to impersonate other animals, such as a lionfish, a flatfish and a sea snake.