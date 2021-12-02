The biology of the octopus

Intelligence

An octopus’ cognitive abilities matches that of many large-brained vertebrates. Some scientists believe octopus intellect can be found in their ability to use tools, retain memories and use visual cues. Octopuses do well in memory tests and can differentiate between different people.

The coconut-carrying octopus is capable of planning ahead. If it is going somewhere where there is no shelter, it will carry coconut halves. If it wants to stop and rest, it brings the coconut up around itself for protection. Some scientists say this behavior is a rare example of composite tool use, a behavior previously thought to only exist in humans, some primates and some birds.

The common octopus has also been known to play, an activity considered a sign of intelligence because it is not necessary for survival but done on purpose for pleasure.

Ink

If threatened, octopuses can release a cloud of ink to distract, confuse and even paralyze their predators. The ink is a mixture of mucus and melanin. Melanin contains the chemical tyrosinase, which can impair a predator’s sight, taste and smell. The mucus mixture can even block a fish’s gills, causing the fish to suffocate.