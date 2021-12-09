Located in the Middle East, the Dead Sea is a landlocked salt lake. It is known for its extreme salinity, as the water is about eight times saltier than average seawater. The Dead Sea depression is also Earth’s lowest spot on land at about 1,400 feet below sea level. The Dead Sea is associated with biblical history, and the discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls, ancient Jewish and Hebrew manuscripts, was made near its northwestern shore in the mid-20th century.
Location
The Dead Sea borders Israel, Jordan and the West Bank. (The West Bank is an area claimed by Israel and Palestinians.)
The salt lake lies within a desert to the east of the Mediterranean Sea. It is located in the deepest part of the Jordan Rift Valley between the hills of Judea and the Transjordanian plateaus.
Physical features
Elevation
The Dead Sea has the lowest land elevation on Earth, which is thought to be the result of volcanic processes. The surface is about 1,400 feet below sea level.
Size
The lake’s geography has changed over time, but it is currently about 31 miles long and 9 miles wide at its widest point. It is the world’s deepest hypersaline lake at about 1,250 feet deep and contains about 40 billion gallons of water.
Lowest land elevations
1. Dead Sea Depression 1,400 feet below sea level
2. Lake Assal (Djibouti) 509 feet below sea level
3. Turfan Depression (China) 505 feet below sea level
Lowest in United States Death Valley — 282 feet below sea level (ranked 8th in the world)
Climate
The Dead Sea lies in an arid, desert climate with high temperatures and little precipitation.
Winter temperatures are mild, averaging 68 to 73 degrees Fahrenheit, while summer temperatures are hot, varying between 90 to 102 degrees.
The area receives an average rainfall of just 2 inches annually. This is because of the lake’s sheltered location, blocked by the Judea mountains, and low elevation.
Salinity
The Dead Sea’s extremely low elevation means that the water mainly escapes through evaporation. When heat evaporates the water, salts are left behind.
The Dead Sea is one of the saltiest lakes in the world. It has a salinity of 280 parts per thousand (ppt), which is eight times saltier than average seawater at 35 ppt.
White crystallized salt can be seen along its shores where the sun evaporates the water.
The high salinity also causes the water to sting people’s cuts. It is also painful if it comes in contact with the eyes, so it is not recommended for people to put their head in the water.
Harsh environment
The lake is too salty for most organisms to survive. This is what the name “Dead Sea” is attributed to. Only specially adapted bacteria and fungi have been found living in the lake.
Buoyancy
Because of the high concentration of salt, the water is much denser than fresh water, making objects more buoyant. This means it is extremely easy for people to stay afloat. In fact, it is hard to actually swim in the Dead Sea because of the buoyancy.
Minerals
The high concentration of minerals in the mud and salt is said to provide relieve from skin aliments and arthritis. A wide range of beauty products has been created using Dead Sea minerals.
It is common for people visiting to cover their bodies in the lake’s mud to absorb the minerals into their skin. In ancient times, the Dead Sea was a destination for royalty, such as King Herod and Queen Cleopatra, who visited the lake to rejuvenate their bodies.
Shrinking
The Dead Sea disappears at a rate of about 3 feet every year.
Traditionally, the Jordan River was the main water source flowing into the Dea Sea. But beginning in the 1960s, those waters were diverted to Israel, Jordan and Syria for irrigation. The lake’s water itself has also been used for commercial purposes.
The extremely dry climate causes higher rates of evaporation due to the heat, which also leads to lower water levels.
The extraction of minerals has also contributed to the Dead Sea shrinking. Because the minerals are highly prized for their therapeutic properties, the southern basin was subdivided into dozens of large evaporation pools for the extraction of salt.
The Dead Sea’s lower water level has lead to sinkholes in the area. Several hundred sinkholes have formed, especially in the southwestern part of the region.
Before the water level began dropping, the lake was about 50 miles long and had a maximum width of 11 miles.
The Dead Sea had a peninsula that divided the lake into two basins. But over time, the surface dropped significantly. The lake’s northern and southern basins became separated by a strip of dry land, and the southern basin dried out. Water is now pumped into the southern basin from the northern basin to keep it wet.