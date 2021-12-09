White crystallized salt can be seen along its shores where the sun evaporates the water.

The high salinity also causes the water to sting people’s cuts. It is also painful if it comes in contact with the eyes, so it is not recommended for people to put their head in the water.

Harsh environment

The lake is too salty for most organisms to survive. This is what the name “Dead Sea” is attributed to. Only specially adapted bacteria and fungi have been found living in the lake.

Buoyancy

Because of the high concentration of salt, the water is much denser than fresh water, making objects more buoyant. This means it is extremely easy for people to stay afloat. In fact, it is hard to actually swim in the Dead Sea because of the buoyancy.

Minerals

The high concentration of minerals in the mud and salt is said to provide relieve from skin aliments and arthritis. A wide range of beauty products has been created using Dead Sea minerals.