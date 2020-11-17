The forgotten sisters

Ask almost anyone, and they can most likely tell you something about the Titanic. The famous ship was part of the Olympic-class ocean liners. Much lesser known are the Titanic’s two almost identical sister ships: the RMS Olympic and the HMHS Britannic. Bad luck seemed to follow these three ships. All three were involved in wrecks — some more severe than others. After the Titanic disaster in 1912, modifications were made to both the Olympic and Britannic. But even so, the Britannic still met the same fate as its fallen sister, the Titanic, and sank 104 years ago today.
RMS Olympic
Built: 1911
Length: 882.5 feet
Width: 92.5 feet
Crew: 950
Passengers: more than 2,300
Fate: retired, sold for scrap
RMS Titanic
Built: 1912
Length: 882.75 feet
Width: 92.5 feet
Crew: 860
Passengers: 2,570
Fate: sank in 1912
HMHS Britannic
Built: 1914
Length: 903.5 feet
Width: 94 feet
Crew: 675
Passengers: 3,300 patients, 489 medical staff
Fate: sank in 1916
Olympic-class ships
The White Star Line created a class of liners for transatlantic passenger trade in order to compete with the Cunard Line. These ships, known as Olympic-class, were built more for comfort than for speed. The Olympic and the Titanic were the first to be constructed, and the Britannic was added later.
RMS Olympic
Construction
The Olympic was the first of the trio of ships to be built. Its construction began in 1908. When it was completed in 1911, it was one of the world’s most luxurious liners. It was also the largest.
First wreck
Just three months after its maiden voyage, the Olympic collided with the HMS Hawke near southern England. It was determined that the suction from the Olympic had pulled the Hawke into the ocean liner. Both ships suffered major damage. After the crash, the Olympic made its way slowly back to Belfast, where the Titanic was being constructed. Parts of the Titanic were used to fix the Olympic.
Titanic sinking
When the Titanic hit an iceberg on April 14, 1912, the Olympic was returning from New York. It received the Titanic’s distress signal and rushed to help. But the Olympic was still more than 100 miles away by the time all the survivors were rescued. Though the captain of the Olympic still offered to take on survivors, he was denied. The captain at the scene of the wreck feared it would cause panic among the survivors if they saw a mirror image of the Titanic appear and were told to board.
Modifications
Changes were made to the Olympic after the Titanic wrecked, including the addition of 44 lifeboats, reinforced bulkheads and an extra hull.
Service
The Olympic was in service for 24 years. It carried more than 200,000 passengers, including thousands of Americans fleeing from Europe and troops battling during World War I. In 1914, the Olympic helped rescue survivors of the HMS Audacious and, in 1918, the ship rammed an enemy German U-boat and sank it.
Fate
In 1934, during a heavy fog, the Olympic accidentally struck and sank the Nantucket lightship. Seven of the 11 crewmen aboard the lightship were killed, and the Olympic was found at fault. In 1935, the Olympic was retired from service. The ship was sold and scrapped for parts.
HMHS Britannic
Construction
The White Star Line began construction on the Britannic in 1911. Although the Britannic was the youngest of the three ships, it was the largest. It also had the largest marine turbine in the world at the time and was able to reach faster speeds than the Olympic.
Modifications
After the Titanic disaster in 1912, the White Star Line made several changes to the construction of its already-planned sister ship. The name was changed from Gigantic to Britannic, and the design of the hull was modified to make it less vulnerable to icebergs. It was also mandated that there be enough lifeboats on board to accommodate all passengers.
Hospital ship
The Britannic was launched in 1914, but soon after, the British government requisitioned it to serve as a hospital ship during World War I. It was painted all-white with large red crosses on its side. It could carry more than 3,300 patients at once. However, it didn’t operate for long.
Sinking
On Nov. 21, 1916, the Britannic was making its way through the Aegean Sea to pick up more wounded soldiers when it was struck by an explosion. It’s unclear exactly what caused the explosion, but the general consensus is that the ship hit a mine left by a German U-boat, though some believe a torpedo hit it.
The captain tried to move the ship to a nearby island, but it was sinking fast. Against orders, some of the crew attempted to launch lifeboats. But since the ship was still moving as fast as it could, the boats were sucked into the propellers, killing those who had boarded.
The Britannic soon found itself in the same condition as the Titanic. It sank less than an hour after the explosion. But unlike the Titanic, the death toll was limited. Thirty people were killed, most of whom were in the prematurely launched lifeboats, but more than 1,000 others were rescued.
In 1976, ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau found the ship 400 feet below the surface of the Aegean.
Beating the odds
Violet Jessop was born in 1887. As a child, she contracted tuberculosis and was given only months to live. But despite her diagnosis, she beat the disease.
Jessop went on to become a stewardess for the White Star Line. She was aboard the Olympic in 1911 during its collision with the HMS Hawke but was able to disembark safely.
Two years later, she joined the crew of the Titanic. When the ship hit the iceberg, she was instructed to board lifeboat number 16 to show the women the boats were safe to board. She survived her second Olympic-class wreck.
A few years later, Jessop served as a nurse on the Britannic, the third sister ship, while it was used as a hospital ship. After the explosion occurred, Jessop was one of the people who boarded the prematurely launched lifeboats. She jumped overboard just before the boat got sucked into the propeller. She was pulled underwater and hit her head on the keel but, remarkably, she survived the disastrous events of all three Olympic-class liners.