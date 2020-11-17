The forgotten sisters

The captain tried to move the ship to a nearby island, but it was sinking fast. Against orders, some of the crew attempted to launch lifeboats. But since the ship was still moving as fast as it could, the boats were sucked into the propellers, killing those who had boarded.

The Britannic soon found itself in the same condition as the Titanic. It sank less than an hour after the explosion. But unlike the Titanic, the death toll was limited. Thirty people were killed, most of whom were in the prematurely launched lifeboats, but more than 1,000 others were rescued.

In 1976, ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau found the ship 400 feet below the surface of the Aegean.

Beating the odds

Violet Jessop was born in 1887. As a child, she contracted tuberculosis and was given only months to live. But despite her diagnosis, she beat the disease.

Jessop went on to become a stewardess for the White Star Line. She was aboard the Olympic in 1911 during its collision with the HMS Hawke but was able to disembark safely.

Two years later, she joined the crew of the Titanic. When the ship hit the iceberg, she was instructed to board lifeboat number 16 to show the women the boats were safe to board. She survived her second Olympic-class wreck.