Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way we work, live, and interact with technology. As AI continues to advance at an unprecedented rate, it is creating new opportunities for the workforce. With AI-powered technology, we can enhance productivity, automate mundane tasks, and make better decisions. As we enter into 2023, AI will give rise to new jobs for skilled professionals. Today, we are going to explore 5 new jobs created by the popularity of AI in 2023. Get ready to become an AI expert and transform your career!

AI ethicist

As AI becomes more embedded in our lives, we need someone to oversee ethical and moral concerns for the use of AI. AI ethicists will ensure that AI is utilized ethically, without bias, and with consideration of human values. This job will require extensive knowledge of AI and social sciences, along with critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

AI-assisted healthcare technician

AI has tremendous potential in the healthcare industry for early detection, treatment, and diagnosis. AI-assisted healthcare technicians will be responsible for monitoring AI-powered diagnostic tools and assisting with patient care. This role will require healthcare experience, as well as specific training in AI technology.

AI chatbot designer

Chatbots are becoming a popular way for businesses to engage with customers. AI chatbot designers will be responsible for designing, developing, and testing chatbots that are efficient, user-friendly, and engaging. This job will require experience in UX/UI design, programming, and customer service.

AI business analyst

AI is transforming the business world, and AI business analysts will be responsible for analyzing trends, data, and statistics to enhance business decision-making. They will identify the potential impact of AI technology on business operations and strategies. This job will require knowledge of business and AI technologies, as well as experience in data analysis, statistics, and forecasting.

AI platform engineer

AI platform engineers will design, develop, and maintain AI-powered platforms. They will ensure the reliability and scalability of AI systems, test AI algorithms, and troubleshoot technical issues. This job will require a strong understanding of programming languages, AI algorithms, and cloud computing.