The Great Lakes are a chain of natural, freshwater lakes located in east-central North America. They are made up of five separate lakes: Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. The combined area, which is about 94,250 square miles, represents the largest surface area of fresh water in the world. The lakes, except for Lake Michigan, provide a natural border between the United States and Canada. On the U.S. side, they border eight states. Together, the lakes contain almost 20 percent of the world’s supply of fresh surface water and provide drinking water for more than 40 million people.
Lake Superior
Not only is Lake Superior the largest of the Great Lakes, but it is also the largest body of fresh water in the world. Of the Great Lakes, it is the deepest, coldest and clearest. Lake Superior contains half of the entire system’s water.
The lake is about 160 miles wide, 350 miles long, and sinks to depths of 1,333 feet. It contains more than 80 species of fish.
Like all of the Great Lakes, Lake Superior is prone to lake effect snow, which occurs when cold air moves over the warm water. The heat and moisture cause clouds to form and heavy snow to fall downwind of the lake.
Lake Michigan
Lake Michigan is the only Great Lake that lies entirely in the U.S. The lake is about 118 miles wide, 307 miles long, and sinks to depths of 923 feet. It is the second largest of the lakes by water volume.
There are a number of beaches along the coast. Lake Michigan’s shore features the largest freshwater sand dunes in the world.
The water in Lake Michigan has an unusual circulatory flow, and it moves very slowly. Ocean-like swells can result in drastic temperature changes, shoreline erosion, and difficult navigation.
Lake Huron
Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are technically one lake. They are linked by the Straits of Mackinac. Lake Huron has the longest shoreline of all the Great Lakes. It is sparsely populated, but heavily forested.
The lake is about 183 miles wide, 206 miles long, and sinks to depths of 750 feet.
Of Lake Huron’s 30,000 islands, Manitoulin Island is the most prominent with more than 12,000 residents. It is also the world’s largest freshwater island.
Lake Erie
Lake Erie is the warmest and shallowest of the five lakes, but it also freezes over more. It is the smallest of the Great Lakes by water volume. The lake is about 57 miles wide, 241 miles long, and sinks to depths of 210 feet.
By the 1960s, pollutants from factories, sewers and farms had made their way into the lake, which led to algae blooms and dead zones. Since the Clean Water Act passed in 1972, the water quality of Lake Erie has seen improvement.
Lake Erie is also home to a legendary monster, Bessie.
After water flows through Lake Erie, it drops down Niagara Falls before landing in Lake Ontario.
Lake Ontario
Lake Ontario is the smallest of the lakes by surface area. It is about 53 miles wide, 193 miles long, but sinks to depths of 802 feet. Because of its depth, Lake Ontario rarely freezes over.
Lake Ontario may be the most polluted of the Great Lakes because all the other lakes flow into it. It also receives runoff from the business and farms around it.
Water from Lake Ontario travels to the St. Lawrence River, and eventually makes its way to the Atlantic Ocean.
The lakes drain roughly from west to east, emptying into the Atlantic Ocean. Except for Lakes Michigan and Huron, which are hydrologically one lake, their altitudes drop with each lake.
Water surface area
Lake Superior is the second largest lake in the world by surface area, second only to the Caspian Sea.
Water volume
If you were to add up all of the water in Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, it would still be less than the total volume of water in Lake Superior.