The Great Lakes are a chain of natural, freshwater lakes located in east-central North America. They are made up of five separate lakes: Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. The combined area, which is about 94,250 square miles, represents the largest surface area of fresh water in the world. The lakes, except for Lake Michigan, provide a natural border between the United States and Canada. On the U.S. side, they border eight states. Together, the lakes contain almost 20 percent of the world’s supply of fresh surface water and provide drinking water for more than 40 million people.

Lake Superior

Not only is Lake Superior the largest of the Great Lakes, but it is also the largest body of fresh water in the world. Of the Great Lakes, it is the deepest, coldest and clearest. Lake Superior contains half of the entire system’s water.

The lake is about 160 miles wide, 350 miles long, and sinks to depths of 1,333 feet. It contains more than 80 species of fish.

Like all of the Great Lakes, Lake Superior is prone to lake effect snow, which occurs when cold air moves over the warm water. The heat and moisture cause clouds to form and heavy snow to fall downwind of the lake.

Lake Michigan