The history of the iPod

ABOVE: Customers try out a new Apple iPod Nano at an Apple store in Palo Alto, Calif., in October 2007. The iPod was the most recognizable and widely used portable music player for two decades.

Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who died in 2011 from pancreatic cancer, spoke during a launch event for Apple’s music download service, iTunes, in Tokyo in August 2005.

On May 10, Apple discontinued production of the portable music player known as the iPod. Stating that the device was a sea change in how the world has consumed music in the past 20 years is not an understatement. In the time it takes you to listen to one digital song, you can learn here about how luck, good timing and innovation led to its creation.

The iPod is directly attributable to one man: Steve Jobs, who co-created Apple Computer Inc. (now Apple Inc.), and had returned in 1997 after being ousted from the company. Portable MP3 players had been around since the mid-1990s, but Jobs called them “crap” because of their blocky look and steep learning curve. After deciding to create a better one, he assigned Apple’s senior vice president of hardware, Jon Rubinstein, to explore options.

Rubinstein incorporated two huge advantages over competitors in the iPod’s early design: an interface called FireWire, which significantly sped up the time it took to transfer songs from compact discs to computers (used in tandem with its newly created music service, iTunes); and a 1.8-inch, 5GB hard drive from Toshiba, one of Apple’s suppliers, fortuitously discovered on a routine business trip to Japan. It allowed Apple to make a portable music player smaller than any other hard drive-based player on the market, and was a vast improvement in storage capacity over then-current models.

Rubinstein then added Tony Fadell, who had extensive experience with designs and interfaces of portable digital assistants at the time.

Fadell created three prototype designs for a potential Apple music player from foam core boards with rough interface graphics pasted on. Lead fishing weights gave each mockup the approximate weight of a final device.

A control wheel was added to the device, where a quick flick of the finger would navigate through the music list at any rate the user wanted.

After conferring with Apple’s marketing department, Fadell was tasked with creating the iPod by the 2001 Christmas shopping season. That gave him six months to form a team, develop a product and get it manufactured.

One important task was creating the high-level user interface and music-playing software in the iPod, as well as the version of iTunes that would sync with the iPod. The all-in-one system simplified the process of music transfers significantly.

As the software and hardware teams got busy, the industrial design group, led by Jonathan Ive, designed the exterior appearance of the iPod. After dozens of prototypes, Ive’s team settled on a simple box with a neutral white front set into a mirror-finish stainless steel case. It was a true visual standout from other devices at the time.

A freelance copywriter named Vinnie Chieco gave the iPod its name. He was inspired by the white “pod” ships from the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey.” The name was also vague enough to allow the music player to grow new capabilities.

The events of Sept. 11, 2001, took place during the final stretch of the iPod’s development. As the attacks unfolded, an Apple team carrying key iPod prototypes from Taiwan landed on U.S. soil—just before the U.S. government shut down air travel nationwide. The iPod prototypes made it in time.