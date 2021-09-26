 Skip to main content
The James peaked just short of minor flood stage on Friday
The James River is heading down after an 11.17-foot crest at Richmond’s Westham gauge on Friday afternoon. So far in 2021, there have only been two minor floods there: 12.55 feet on March 2, and 13.13 on Feb. 17. In 2020, levels topped 12 feet on 11 occasions.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

