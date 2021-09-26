The James peaked just short of minor flood stage on Friday

The James River is heading down after an 11.17-foot crest at Richmond’s Westham gauge on Friday afternoon. So far in 2021, there have only been two minor floods there: 12.55 feet on March 2, and 13.13 on Feb. 17. In 2020, levels topped 12 feet on 11 occasions.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
