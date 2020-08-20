LEFT: A woman walked by the bells in the Leaning Tower of Pisa in 1966.
The Leaning Tower of Pisa is a medieval structure located in Pisa, Italy, that is famous for its tilt. It was built during the 12th century while the city aimed to revitalize its cathedral square. But shortly after construction began, the tower began to lean. Extensive work was done to correct the structure’s tilt over its 800-year history. However, most of the attempts were futile, and computer models revealed in 1990 that the tower was dangerously close to toppling. It had reached a tilt of 5.5 degrees, or almost 15 feet from the perpendicular. It then became urgent to find a solution to a problem that had stumped centuries of engineers.
Initial construction
Construction began on the Leaning Tower of Pisa in 1173. This bell tower was the third and final structure of the city’s cathedral complex. It was designed to stand 60 meters (196.85 feet) tall and was constructed with white marble.
Pisa’s involvement in prolonged warfare halted construction of the tower at the fourth story for nearly a century. After construction resumed, the projected was again interrupted multiple times, so the tower wasn’t completed until the mid-1300s.
Over the next four centuries the tower’s seven bells were installed; the largest weighed nearly 8,000 pounds.
Why is the tower leaning?
Though the engineers and architects of the 12th century were skillful, they didn’t know about the ground they were building on.
Pisa’s name comes from a Greek word meaning “marshy land,” which perfectly describes the clay, mud and wet sand below the city’s surface.
Ancient Romans counteracted similar conditions with massive stone pillars, which rest on the Earth’s stable bedrock. However, the tower’s architects believed a 3-meter (9.8-foot) foundation would be enough for their relatively short structure.
Unfortunately less than 5 years later, the tower’s southern side was already underground. Under normal circumstances, such an unstable foundation would have toppled the structure. But because of the halt in construction for such a long period of time, the soil was able to settle. When construction began again in 1272, the foundation was on slightly more stable footing.
Finishing the tower
Giovanni di Simone was the engineer in charge when construction resumed. In order to compensate for the tilt, Simone had the workers make the new stories slightly taller on the southern side. But the weight of the extra masonry made the structure sink even deeper. Construction of the tower was completed in the 14th century, but a solution to the leaning problem still had not been found.
The tower houses two spiral staircases, but one set has two extra steps to compensate for the tower’s lean.
By the early 20th century, the heavier bells were silenced, as it was believed that their movement could potentially worsen the tower’s lean.
Attempts to fix it
For centuries, engineers tried numerous strategies to address the lean. In 1838, they dug a walkway around the base to examine the sunken foundation. But removing the supporting sand only worsened the tilt.
In 1935, engineers injected mortar to strengthen the base, but it wasn’t evenly distributed throughout the foundation, so there was another sudden drop.
In the 1970s, engineers calculated the curved tower’s center of gravity. With this data and new technology, there was a better understanding of the situation.
In 1990, computer models revealed that the tower would fall if it reached an angle of 5.44 degrees, and it was currently leaning at 5.5 degrees. It was a mystery how the tower was still standing.
Two years later, diagonal tunnels were drilled to remove 1,342 cubic feet of soil from under the tower’s north end. The structure was then temporarily counterbalanced with 600 tons of lead before the base was anchored with steel cables.
More than six centuries after its construction, the tower was finally straightened to a tilt of about 4 degrees. The angle was kept in order preserve the landmark’s famous feature. The tower is expected to remain stable for at least 200 years.
Other leaners in Pisa
Though it’s the most famous, the Leaning Tower of Pisa isn’t the only building with a tilt in the area. Because of the soft soil, there are also two other bell towers with a lean — one at the church of St. Nicola and another at the church of St. Michele dei Scalzi.
Preserving beauty
During WWII, American soldiers had orders to tear down any buildings in Italy that could serve as lookout points for enemy snipers. However, it’s said that when the Allies arrived, they were so impressed by the beauty of the tower that they decided not to destroy it.