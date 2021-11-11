The Mandela Effect

Confabulation is the unconscious creation of false or misinterpreted memories, and it is relatively common. It refers to when the brain fills in gaps that are missing in your memories to make more sense of them. Confabulation isn’t lying, but instead remembering details that never happened.

Information that is learned after an event can change your memory of the event. This is called misleading post-event information, and it explains why eyewitness testimony can be unreliable.

Priming describes the factors leading up to an event that affect our perception of it. Also known as suggestibility, it refers to the tendency to believe what others suggest to be true.

Shared contextual association could explain why a group of people have the same false memory. In a 2016 psychology study, 88% of people in an online survey incorrectly picked Alexander Hamilton as a U.S. president from a list of possible candidates. So many people could have incorrectly formed the same false memory because he is associated with many early U.S. presidents.

The internet’s role