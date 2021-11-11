Whether it be about past events, products, books or television, sometimes people have memories of things that didn’t actually happen. Or their memory has become distorted. When a large group of people have the same false memory, it is known as the Mandela Effect. This phenomenon is a form of collective misremembering of common events or details. Fiona Broome coined the term “Mandela Effect” in 2009 after many people falsely remembered Nelson Mandela was dead, when in fact, he was not. Other examples started popping up online shortly after. Here are some examples of common false memories.
Nelson Mandela’s death
In 2009, it was widely believed that Nelson Mandela had died in prison in the 1980s. Some people even claimed to have remembered seeing clips of his funeral on TV. In reality, Mandela was freed in 1990 and served as president of South Africa between 1994 and 1999. He passed away in 2013.
The Berenstain Bears
The famous children’s book series “The Berenstain Bears” is not immune to the Mandela Effect. Many people report remembering the name being the Berenstein Bears (spelled with an “e” instead of an “a”). But it is, in fact, “Berenstain,” named after the authors, Stan and Jan Berenstain.
The evil queen in snow white
One of the most famous Disney lines comes from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Many people believe the evil queen said “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?” However, the line actually started with the phrase “Magic mirror on the wall” instead.
Curious George’s Absent tail
There is some debate about Curious George, the popular monkey from children’s literature. Many remember the character having a tail in the books. Some even seem to remember him using his tail to swing from trees. But despite the claims, Curious George never had a tail.
Chartreuse
You’re not alone if you believe chartreuse is a color in the magenta-pink range. But in reality, it’s a yellow-green color. The color was named after a French liqueur called “chartreuse” which has a greenish-yellow hue.
Oscar Mayer
There is some controversy over the spelling of the famous brand of hot dogs, Oscar Mayer weiners. Some people claim to remember the brand being spelled “Meyer” instead of “Mayer.” But the latter is the correct spelling.
Skechers
Though the classic shoe brand that has been in existence since 1992, there’s still debate about how to spell the company’s name. While many add in an extra letter “t,” the company is actually spelled “Skechers.”
Kitkat
Some people incorrectly remember the name KitKat used to have a hyphen in it. However, this chocolate treat has never had a hyphen, and it also doesn’t have a space between the “Kit” and the “Kat.”
Monopoly man
Some people remember the Monopoly Man having a monocle, when in reality, he doesn’t. Although some suggest this might just be a simple confusion between him and the Planters peanut company’s mascot, Mr. Peanut, who also wears a top hat and carries a cane.
Darth Vader’s famous line
One of the most famous movie lines comes from Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back. Most people remember Darth Vader saying “Luke, I am your father.” However, that line isn’t completely accurate. Darth Vader actually says, “No, I am your father.”
The Flintstones
Though they’re one of the most popular stone age families, many people still get the spelling of “The Flintstones” wrong. The first “t” in their name is commonly dropped, and they are referred to as the Flinstones. But their name has always had two of the letter “t.”
Mr. Rogers’ song
During the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood introduction, he would sing a jingle that many people remember beginning with the line, “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.” However, that’s not what the line was — instead, he clearly states, “It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood.”
prompting false memories
Researchers have discovered a simple method of inducing false memories called the Deese-Roediger-McDermott (DRM) task paradigm. During the test, participants read a list of semantically related words such as: zebra, monkey, whale, snake, elephant.
After reading the list, researchers will ask the participants whether or not they recall a lure word, which is another related word not included on the list. A lure word in the above example might be “lion.”
Usually, the participants will recognize the lure word and recall reading it, even though it was never on the list.
Science behind False memories
Memory is unreliable. Recalling a memory often triggers other memories in the process, intertwining various scenarios and people in new ways. Because of this, memories can be influenced to the point that they can eventually become incorrect. This leads to the liklihood that problems with memory are the explanation for the Mandela Effect.
Confabulation is the unconscious creation of false or misinterpreted memories, and it is relatively common. It refers to when the brain fills in gaps that are missing in your memories to make more sense of them. Confabulation isn’t lying, but instead remembering details that never happened.
Information that is learned after an event can change your memory of the event. This is called misleading post-event information, and it explains why eyewitness testimony can be unreliable.
Priming describes the factors leading up to an event that affect our perception of it. Also known as suggestibility, it refers to the tendency to believe what others suggest to be true.
Shared contextual association could explain why a group of people have the same false memory. In a 2016 psychology study, 88% of people in an online survey incorrectly picked Alexander Hamilton as a U.S. president from a list of possible candidates. So many people could have incorrectly formed the same false memory because he is associated with many early U.S. presidents.
The internet’s role
It is probably no coincidence that the Mandela effect has grown in the digital age. The internet is a powerful way to spread information and comes with the potential for misconceptions and false information to gain traction.
Other theories
The Mandela Effect continues to be a controversial and debated topic. Some believe that there are other factors involved besides just false memories.
One theory for the Mandela Effect originates from quantum physics and relates to the idea that rather than one timeline of events, it is possible that alternate realities or universes are taking place and mixing with our timeline.
In theory, this would result in groups of people having the same memories because the timeline has been altered as we shift between the different realities. This theory remains unproved and highly controversial.
Other theories propose that the Mandela effect is caused by time travelers. There are also claims that distortions result from spiritual attacks, black magic or witchcraft. These theories are not scientifically testable.