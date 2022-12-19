The 'most common crippling hand condition' you've never heard of

pexels

Fifteen years ago, Jack Schultz first noticed several of his fingers curling inward toward his palm. Schultz, 75, of Columbia Station, Ohio, a retired manager of a plastics company, was perplexed. “What is this?” he recalls asking his doctor. “And can you fix it?”

The doctor knew what it was: Dupuytren’s disease (also known as Dupuytren’s contracture), a hand deformity that usually takes years to advance and often begins with lumps, or nodules, that are sometimes painful, in the layer of connective tissue under the skin in the palm. The lumps can develop into cords that pull one or more fingers into a bent position, often the ones farthest from the thumb, such as the ring finger and pinkie.

It’s “the most common crippling hand condition that people have never heard of,” says Charles Eaton, executive director of the Dupuytren Research Group, which estimates that at least 10 million Americans have Dupuytren’s.

When problems begin, many with the condition mistakenly assume they have arthritis or tendinitis, or they don’t notice a problem until their fingers start to bend.

“It tends to progress very slowly,” Eaton says, adding that only about a fifth of those with early signs of the disease will develop severely bent fingers. In about 10 %, the lumps will disappear, while the remainder will experience no changes, or bent fingers not serious enough to require intervention, he says.

Eaton’s group is enrolling people with and without Dupuytren’s for a study that will collect and analyze blood samples to discover a biomarker — one or more molecules unique to Dupuytren’s — that could help scientists design drugs to treat it. This would be a first in Dupuytren research, Eaton says.

The disease is incurable, but there are noninvasive therapies as well as surgical treatments, the latter usually reserved for those with advanced disease. But even with treatment, symptoms often recur and can impair the quality of life.

“I can drive, but I have a problem holding things,” says Schultz, who has had five surgeries — four in his left hand, one in his right — and may need two more because both his hands are worsening again. “I have to be careful picking up a bottle or a thermos because I can’t open my fingers wide enough. I used to play a lot of golf, but now I have trouble holding a golf club.”

Risk factors include a family history of the disease, increasing age (the chances of developing Dupuytren’s rise steadily after age 50), Scandinavian or Northern European ancestry, tobacco and alcohol use, use of seizure medication and diabetes. It occurs more commonly in men than women.

Doctors usually recommend surgery if patients cannot pass the “tabletop” test, that is, when they can’t lay their hands flat on a table palms down. But don’t wait for this to happen before seeing a doctor, experts warn. “There is a much better success rate when you treat early,” Pess says.

One do-it-yourself approach for mild disease is padding, or building up handles with pipe insulation or cushioning tape, and using deeply padded gloves for tasks that require heavy grasping, such as weightlifting and hedge-trimming.

If that doesn’t help, other early treatments include:

Needling. The approach involves inserting a needle through the skin to break up the cords of tissue causing the contracture.

Injections. Doctors inject an enzyme into the taut cords to try to soften and weaken them so they can be broken and allow fingers to straighten.

Radiotherapy. Low energy X-rays directed at the nodules can soften them and help prevent contractions.

Extracorporeal shock wave therapy. Some studies suggest it can be effective in reducing pain and slowing the progression of Dupuytren’s disease.

One hitch: Although the therapy is FDA-approved for treating other musculoskeletal conditions, it is still an “off-label” remedy for Dupuytren’s and not widely in use for treating the condition.

Surgery is the most frequently recommended treatment for advanced disease.

“When you do surgery, you are cutting out the tissue, but it can re-form,” he says.