The Nationals' marginal addition of Alcides Escobar continues to pay off in rout of Padres

SAN DIEGO — When the Washington Nationals needed an infielder, and chose to trade for a player who hadn’t been in the majors since 2018, peaked around 2014 and is best known for a World Series run in 2015, the move was met by a familiar brand of social media snark.
Alcides Escobar?
Did the Nationals actually intend to deal for Eduardo Escobar? Were they trying to acquire someone else, anyone else, before something got mixed up in the paperwork?
Nope. They targeted the 34-year-old Escobar, liking his high contact rate and ability to play shortstop, second and third. To land him, they sent cash to Kansas City — that’s it — and Escobar arrived Saturday after spending the first two months of his season with Class AAA Omaha. Then his immediate contributions continued in a 15-5 win over San Diego on Wednesday night.
“I think the experience that I’ve had has led me to performance like I have, so well,” Escobar, who spent 2020 in Japan, said before underlining the improbability: “It’s been since 2018.”
The Nationals (42-43) notched 17 hits, and Escobar reached twice, scored twice and drove in a run with a groundout up the middle.
In his first at-bat, in his third straight game as Washington’s leadoff hitter, Escobar fouled away three two-strike pitches, was plunked in the back by starter Chris Paddack and scored on a three-run homer by Juan Soto. In his second-bat, he singled with two outs and the bases empty, triggering a four-run rally.
In each of the first two innings Wednesday, Escobar wheeled from first to third on a single by Turner. He helped Patrick Corbin strand the bases loaded in the first, ranging to the hole between first and second and bouncing a throw to first on the run. By the middle of the second, he had reached safely in 10 of his 20 plate appearances with the Nationals.
“To have him come in, a veteran guy, it seems like he fits right in at the top of the lineup,” said starter Patrick Corbin, who lasted six innings and yielded two runs. “He’s had great at-bats, his defense has been great, as well. ... It’s good to add a piece like that, especially with those injuries.”
“He battles up there, he fouls balls off, he gets off base and he’s doing well,” manager Dave Martinez said of Escobar.
“And it’s kind of a trend, when you get one guy to do that, who sees pitches, it helps all the other hitters out.”
“We haven’t had a guy in a while go first to third on a hard-hit ball to center field,” Martinez added of Escobar’s base-running. “He’s just a smart baseball player. He understands the game. He understands how to play it.”
For eight years, Escobar was the Royals’ everyday shortstop. He was named an all-star and won a Gold Glove in 2015, the same year the Royals won the World Series. He made 261 starts as a leadoff hitter, stirring a reputation for stalking early pitches, often successfully, to shade concerns for a suboptimal on-base percentage. In Kansas City, “Esky Magic” became a common phrase.