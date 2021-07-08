The Nationals' marginal addition of Alcides Escobar continues to pay off in rout of Padres

In each of the first two innings Wednesday, Escobar wheeled from first to third on a single by Turner. He helped Patrick Corbin strand the bases loaded in the first, ranging to the hole between first and second and bouncing a throw to first on the run. By the middle of the second, he had reached safely in 10 of his 20 plate appearances with the Nationals.

“To have him come in, a veteran guy, it seems like he fits right in at the top of the lineup,” said starter Patrick Corbin, who lasted six innings and yielded two runs. “He’s had great at-bats, his defense has been great, as well. ... It’s good to add a piece like that, especially with those injuries.”

“He battles up there, he fouls balls off, he gets off base and he’s doing well,” manager Dave Martinez said of Escobar.

“And it’s kind of a trend, when you get one guy to do that, who sees pitches, it helps all the other hitters out.”

“We haven’t had a guy in a while go first to third on a hard-hit ball to center field,” Martinez added of Escobar’s base-running. “He’s just a smart baseball player. He understands the game. He understands how to play it.”