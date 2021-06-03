Athena goddess of wisdom and defense

Athena represented strategy, wisdom and resourcefulness. According to the Greek myths, she was the daughter of Zeus and emerged fully grown from his forehead. Athena was known as a goddess of war, inspiring and fighting alongside Greek heroes. She stands out among the other Greek gods because she did not engage in illicit relationships with other divinities, demigods or mortals. The city of Athens was named in her honor after the people of Attica chose her as their patron over Poseidon. The parthenon was also constructed in her honor.

Hermes god of travel, hospitality and trade

Hermes was the son of Zeus as well as his personal messenger. He was clever and mischievous, known as the trickster of the Olympians. Among the things he stole were Poseidon’s trident, Artemis’ arrows and Apollo’s sacred herd of cattle. However, he was also regarded as the patron of languages and rhetoric. He was credited with inventing fire, the alphabet and the lyre, a musical instrument. Hermes came to symbolize the crossing of boundaries as a guide between the two realms of gods and humanity. His iconic symbol was his winged shoes.

Artemis goddess of hunting, animals and childbirth