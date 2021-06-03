Greek mythology is a body of stories about gods, heroes and rituals of the ancient Greeks. The earliest Greek myths were part of an oral tradition that began in the Bronze Age (3300 to 1000 BC). Over time, the stories’ plots and themes expanded into written literature. At the center of Greek mythology are 12 major deities known as the Olympians. These gods and goddesses were said to live on Mount Olympus, the highest mountain in Greece. Much of what we know about these characters is through the literary works of Homer’s poems, “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey,”and Hesiod’s “The Theogony.” The stories of Greek mythology continue today and have inspired countless books, films and artwork.
Background Cronos and Rhea
According to Greek mythology, Cronos and Rhea were Zeus’ parents. Cronos was paranoid that one of his children would overthrow him, so he swallowed Hestia, Demeter, Hera, Hades and Poseidon. However, Rhea saved her youngest child, Zeus, by wrapping a stone in cloth and giving it to Cronos instead of the infant. Once he was an adult, Zeus made Cronos cough up his siblings.
Zeus King of all the gods, god of weather, law and fate
Zeus was the supreme god in Greek mythology. He was considered the ruler, protector and father of all gods and humans. He controlled the weather, offered signs and omens and acted as judge. He was well known for his many affairs with mortal and immortal women. He also frequently assumed animal forms. Zeus was the youngest of his other siblings: Hestia, Demeter, Hera, Hades and Poseidon. He is often depicted with a lightning bolt.
Hera Queen of the gods, goddess of women and marriage
Hera was the wife (and sister) of Zeus and queen of the ancient Greek gods. As the goddess of marriage and family, she was the protectress of women in childbirth. Although always faithful herself, Hera was most famous for her jealous and vengeful nature, mostly aimed against the lovers of her husband and their illegitimate offspring. Many of the surviving stories depict Hera’s harsh revenge and punishment.
Poseidon god of the sea
Poseidon was another one of Zeus’ siblings. As the god of the sea and water, his weapon and main symbol was the trident. Poseidon was also the creator of storms, floods and earthquakes. He was the patron of horses and horse breeding, and he also protected sailors. He was a key figure in battles and came into conflict with other gods and man. Poseidon had many affairs, which resulted in a number of offspring including Triton, Polyphemus, Pegasus, and Charybdis.
Demeter goddess of agriculture and grain
Demeter is one of Zeus’ sisters. As a goddess of agriculture, Demeter guaranteed the fertility of the earth and protected both farming and vegetation. Homer rarely mentioned Demeter, but the roots of her legend are most likely ancient. The legends focus on the story of Demeter’s daughter Persephone, who was carried off by Hades, the god of the underworld. Demeter’s distress of her daughter’s disappearance was said to have diverted her attention from the harvest and caused a famine.
Ares god of war
Ares was not a very popular Olympian because of his temper, aggressive nature and love of conflict. According to Homer, the other gods and even his parents, Zeus and Hera, were not fond of him. In contrast to Athena, Ares represented the more brutal and bloody side of battle. He unsuccessfully fought with Hercules and enraged Poseidon by killing his son Halirrhothius. Ares had various children with different partners.
Dionysus god of wine, pleasure and festivity
Dionysus was the son of Zeus and Semele, a mortal. According to the Greek myths, Hera convinced Semele to ask Zeus to reveal his true form to her. Zeus complied, but his power was too great and Semele was killed. However, Zeus saved his son by sewing him up in his thigh. Dionysus’ birth from Zeus granted him immortality. As the god of wine, merriment and theatre, Homer described Dionysus as the “joy of men.”
Hestia goddess of home and family
The Greeks did not always agree on the 12 Olympians and some lists include Hestia instead of Dionysus. Some myths say she voluntarily withdrew from godly duties because she knew she would be welcome at any mortal city. Hestia was the eldest child of Cronos and Rhea. She was the goddess of hospitality and protector of the family. Zeus gave her the honor of presiding over all sacrifices.
Athena goddess of wisdom and defense
Athena represented strategy, wisdom and resourcefulness. According to the Greek myths, she was the daughter of Zeus and emerged fully grown from his forehead. Athena was known as a goddess of war, inspiring and fighting alongside Greek heroes. She stands out among the other Greek gods because she did not engage in illicit relationships with other divinities, demigods or mortals. The city of Athens was named in her honor after the people of Attica chose her as their patron over Poseidon. The parthenon was also constructed in her honor.
Hermes god of travel, hospitality and trade
Hermes was the son of Zeus as well as his personal messenger. He was clever and mischievous, known as the trickster of the Olympians. Among the things he stole were Poseidon’s trident, Artemis’ arrows and Apollo’s sacred herd of cattle. However, he was also regarded as the patron of languages and rhetoric. He was credited with inventing fire, the alphabet and the lyre, a musical instrument. Hermes came to symbolize the crossing of boundaries as a guide between the two realms of gods and humanity. His iconic symbol was his winged shoes.
Artemis goddess of hunting, animals and childbirth
Artemis was the daughter of Zeus and twin sister of Apollo. She represented hunting, nature and childbirth. She was a patron of girls and young women and a protectress during childbirth. Artemis embodied the sportsman’s ideal, so besides killing game she also protected it, especially the young. Poets and artists usually depicted her holding a bow and arrows next to a deer or hunting dog.
Apollo god of prophesy, music, poetry and knowledge
Apollo was one of the most loved of all the gods. He was associated with many things including the bow and archery, music and poetry, healing and knowledge, and the sun and light. He represented harmony, reason and moderation. Apollo was one of Zeus’ sons and Artemis’ twin. Like the other major gods, Apollo had many children. He is often depicted with a laurel crown on his head and either a bow and arrow or a lyre in his hands.
Aphrodite goddess of beauty and love
Aphrodite was the ancient Greek goddess of love, fertility, beauty and desire. She was known for enticing both gods and men into affairs with her beauty. Aphrodite was married to Hephaestus but had notorious affairs with the gods Ares, Hermes and Dionysus. Aphrodite also played a role in the commerce, warfare and politics of ancient Greek cities. She was a protector of those who traveled by sea and often represented unity and harmony.
Hephaestus god of fire, metalworking and sculpture
Hephaestus was the son of Hera and Zeus. He is unique among the Olympians as he wasn’t physically flawless like the other gods. It is unclear if he was born lame or if he became crippled after being thrown from Olympus. Dionysus brought him back to Olympus, and Hephaestus became a blacksmith and craftsman. He made equipment for the gods and certain mortals, including a scepter for Zeus and a winged helmet and sandals for Hermes. Hephaestus was married to Aphrodite.
Hades god of the underworld
Although Hades was a major ancient Greek god, he was not considered an Olympian since he resided in the underworld. As the brother of Zeus and Poseidon, he was allotted the underworld when the three gods divided up the world. There, he ruled over the dead. Hades was the most feared god as he was depicted as stern and cruel. He is well-known for his abduction of Persephone, who became queen of the underworld and stayed with Hades for part of the year.