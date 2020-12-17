The origin of Christmas lights

The Christmas lights we know today seem to be just about everywhere you look this time of year. They adorn trees, houses and outdoor displays, signifying that the holiday season is upon us. According to NASA, Christmas lights are so prevalent that they can be seen from space. Though string lights weren’t invented until after electricity, the idea to use lights to decorate during the winter dates to the 17th century. Not only did the tradition grow over the years, but it also improved with advancements in technology.
Candles
The precursor to Christmas lights were candles. Beginning in Germany in the 17th century, candles were attached to trees using wax or pins. Over the next 200 years, the practice spread out into other countries of Eastern Europe.
In 1832, Harvard professor Charles Follen was inspired by the Dutch and decorated an evergreen with candles in what is believed to be the first rendition of the lighted Christmas tree in the U.S.
Around 1900, candleholders became popular and people started to use those instead to hold the candles to the trees.
While the candles were festive, they were also a fire hazard. The open flames on the tree branches caused numerous fires. But despite the dangers, candles remained a Christmas staple into the early 20th century.
The switch to lights
Thomas Edison patented the light bulb in 1880. Two years later, Edward Hibberd Johnson, who worked with Edison, got an idea to replace the candles on a Christmas tree with a string of colored electric lights.
The lights became for sale around 1890, but the idea didn’t catch on widely in the U.S. Many Americans didn’t trust electricity yet, and the bulbs were too expensive to be practical. A string of 16 bulbs sold for $12 in 1900, which is about $350 in today’s money.
President Grover Cleveland helped make the lights popular after he used them to light a Christmas tree in the White House in 1895.
In the 1920s, General Electric created lights that were more accessible and less costly.
The tradition of outdoor light displays began in 1927 after the first safe outdoor lights were created.
Novelty lights started to make an appearance during the 1930s as a way to increase light sales during the Depression. This led to the creation of icicle lights, and other holiday themed lighting.
Advancements
In the late 1980s, Americans got more competitive by trying to outdo their neighbors with elaborate light displays — just like in the 1989 movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
As light displays became increasingly larger and more complex, computer-controlled lighting became a necessity in 1995. People began coordinating the lights to music.
Neighborhoods with grand displays began to be routed for the public, including Richmond’s own Tacky Lights Tour.
LED lights, which use less energy, became widely available in the 1990s. In 2006, the Capitol Christmas tree was illuminated solely by LED lights.
The price of lights
The national average price of electricity is about 12 cents per kilowatt-hour. If a home is lit from Thanksgiving to New Years (45 days), the cost can start to add up. Here are the prices for each type of lighting running for seven hours a day over the entire holiday season:
Christmas tree: $17.01
The average strand of 100 mini lights uses about 45 watts per strand, and the average Christmas tree requires about 10 strands of these lights.
Outdoor string lights: $378
Decorating the outside of a house with big pre-lamped bulbs can come with a high price tag. The average strand of 100 of these lights uses 500 watts of energy. Around 20 strands would be needed to cover a traditional two-story home.
Decorations and accessories: $4.53 per decoration
Light-up decorations come in all different shapes and sizes from reindeers to Santas to snowmen and anything in between. The average one of these decorations uses about 120 watts.
Icicle lights: $686.75
The average strand icicle lights has 95 lights on it and uses about 6,056 watts of energy. Lining the gutters with three strands of these would use around 18,168 watts of energy.
Incandescent vs. led
LED lights are more efficient than traditional incandescents, especially the larger bulbs. The chart below compares the cost of running various strings of Christmas lights for the season. The values were calculated using an electricity price of 12 cents per kilowatt-hour and with the lights running for 12 hours a day for 45 days.
If someone were to run 10 strings of 100 mini-lights this year, incandescents would cost about $35 over the course of the season, while LED lights would cost just over $4.