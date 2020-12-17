The origin of Christmas lights

The Christmas lights we know today seem to be just about everywhere you look this time of year. They adorn trees, houses and outdoor displays, signifying that the holiday season is upon us. According to NASA, Christmas lights are so prevalent that they can be seen from space. Though string lights weren’t invented until after electricity, the idea to use lights to decorate during the winter dates to the 17th century. Not only did the tradition grow over the years, but it also improved with advancements in technology.

Candles

The precursor to Christmas lights were candles. Beginning in Germany in the 17th century, candles were attached to trees using wax or pins. Over the next 200 years, the practice spread out into other countries of Eastern Europe.

In 1832, Harvard professor Charles Follen was inspired by the Dutch and decorated an evergreen with candles in what is believed to be the first rendition of the lighted Christmas tree in the U.S.

Around 1900, candleholders became popular and people started to use those instead to hold the candles to the trees.

While the candles were festive, they were also a fire hazard. The open flames on the tree branches caused numerous fires. But despite the dangers, candles remained a Christmas staple into the early 20th century.