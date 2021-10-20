Ozone holes are areas with ozone concentrations less than 220 DU. During years with normal weather conditions, the ozone hole in Antarctica typically grows to a maximum area of about 8 million square miles in late September or early October.

Although some ozone depletion also occurs in the Arctic during the Northern Hemisphere spring (March-May), wintertime temperatures in the Arctic stratosphere are not persistently low for as many weeks, which results in less ozone depletion.

Ozone depletion & human activity

Along with natural causes, the international research community has shown that human-produced chemicals also contribute to depletion of the ozone layer.

Ozone is destroyed when it reacts with molecules containing nitrogen, hydrogen, chlorine or bromine. Some of these molecules occur naturally, but humans have created others.

Increased levels of human-produced gases such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) have led to increased rates of ozone destruction. CFCs were once used in almost all refrigeration and air conditioning systems. When these chemicals reach the stratosphere, UV light breaks them apart, and they release chlorine.