Ozone
What is it?
Ozone is a colorless gas made of three oxygen atoms. It forms when sunlight strikes oxygen, so it occurs naturally in small amounts in the upper atmosphere. Ozone can also be formed through chemical reactions near the Earth’s surface.
“Good” ozone
The ozone layer lies in the part of the atmosphere called the stratosphere. Its peak concentration occurs at an altitude of roughly 15-20 miles above the Earth’s surface.
The ozone layer shields the planet from potentially harmful ultraviolet radiation that could damage DNA in plants and animals and lead to sunburn, eye damage and skin cancer in humans.
“Bad” ozone
Although ozone in the stratosphere protects life on Earth, direct contact with ozone is harmful.
Surface-level ozone is created by chemical reactions between air pollutants from industrial processes, vehicle exhaust, gasoline vapors and other emissions.
In the troposphere near the Earth’s surface, the natural concentration of ozone is about 10 parts per billion. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, exposure to ozone levels of greater than 70 parts per billion for eight hours or longer is unhealthy. Such concentrations occur in or near cities during periods where the atmosphere is warm and stable.
As concentrations of air pollutants increase with industrialization and vehicle traffic, ozone concentrations increase at ground level.
High concentrations of ozone at the Earth’s surface are toxic to people and plants. The harmful effects can include throat and lung damage, aggravation of asthma or emphysema.
Measuring ozone
NASA and NOAA satellites measure the ozone layer from space. Ozone is measured in Dobson units (DU). At the South Pole, launched weather balloons can directly sample ozone levels vertically through the atmosphere. During most years, at least some levels of the stratosphere are found to be completely devoid of ozone.
Ozone holes
Prior to 1979, scientists had not observed atmospheric ozone concentrations below 220 Dobson units (DU). But soon after, scientists began to realize that Earth’s natural shield was thinning dramatically over Antarctica during the Southern Hemisphere spring (September-November).
During Antarctic winter, stratospheric ice clouds form when temperatures drop below -108 F. These very cold clouds promote the production of chlorine and bromine. When sunlight is combined with the chlorine and bromine in the Antarctic spring, there is rapid ozone loss, which results in an ozone hole.
Ozone holes are areas with ozone concentrations less than 220 DU. During years with normal weather conditions, the ozone hole in Antarctica typically grows to a maximum area of about 8 million square miles in late September or early October.
Although some ozone depletion also occurs in the Arctic during the Northern Hemisphere spring (March-May), wintertime temperatures in the Arctic stratosphere are not persistently low for as many weeks, which results in less ozone depletion.
Ozone depletion & human activity
Along with natural causes, the international research community has shown that human-produced chemicals also contribute to depletion of the ozone layer.
Ozone is destroyed when it reacts with molecules containing nitrogen, hydrogen, chlorine or bromine. Some of these molecules occur naturally, but humans have created others.
Increased levels of human-produced gases such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) have led to increased rates of ozone destruction. CFCs were once used in almost all refrigeration and air conditioning systems. When these chemicals reach the stratosphere, UV light breaks them apart, and they release chlorine.
Certain industrial processes and consumer products also result in the emission of harmful gases in the atmosphere. These gases bring chlorine and bromine to the stratosphere, which contribute to ozone depletion.
Scientists estimate that about 80% of the chlorine and bromine in the stratosphere over Antarctica today comes from human sources.
Montreal Protocol
Reduced ozone levels mean an increased amount of harmful UV radiation reaches Earth’s surface.
The global recognition of the destructive potential of CFCs led to the 1987 Montreal Protocol, a treaty phasing out the production of ozone-depleting chemicals. This agreement was signed by more than 70 countries. Industries have instead developed more ozone-friendly substitutes.
Atmospheric levels of man-made ozone-depleting substances increased up to the year 2000. Since then, they have slowly declined but remain high enough to produce significant ozone loss. The ozone hole over Antarctica is expected to gradually become less severe as CFCs continue to decline.
Scientists have already seen proof of ozone recovery, observing a 20% decrease in ozone depletion during the winter months from 2005 to 2016. Models predict that the Antarctic ozone layer will mostly recover by 2040.