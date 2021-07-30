 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The peak season for lightning is upon us
0 Comments

The peak season for lightning is upon us

  • 0

Lightning can strike anytime the ingredients arise, but this is essentially the prime season. The late afternoon-early evening hours of late July have the highest lightning frequency of the year in metro Richmond, according to an experimental National Weather Service climatology.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News