The peak season for lightning is upon us

Lightning can strike anytime the ingredients arise, but this is essentially the prime season. The late afternoon-early evening hours of late July have the highest lightning frequency of the year in metro Richmond, according to an experimental National Weather Service climatology.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
