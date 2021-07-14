The right time to discuss a flexible schedule with a prospective employer

In the past year, employers have discovered how the notion of flexibility is actually quite viable, both for themselves and their employees. This is encouraging news for job hunters who really need flexibility, either in time or location. With many businesses now struggling to attract top talent in a post-pandemic world, job hunters may have the upper hand when it comes to asking for and receiving their desired compensation. Still, timing is everything, especially when discussing various types of compensation, including flexibility in scheduling.

The wrong time

From the perspective of the job hunter, their most important task is to present a list of skills and talents that will be of great value to a prospective employer. Job hunters must first win over an employer before making "demands".

What does this mean in terms of timing? Certainly a job hunter's cover email (or letter) and/or resume should not make any reference as to what the job hunter desires in terms of a flexible schedule. Nor should the interviewee be the first to bring up compensation demands when setting up an in-person or video conference interview, or during the initial interview. The main takeaway is to focus on impressing a prospective employer until you know they may be interested, then you know you may have additional leverage.