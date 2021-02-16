The Ring of Fire is an area around the Pacific Ocean that traces the boundaries between several tectonic plates. Also referred to as the Circum-Pacific Belt, this path is approximately 25,000 miles long. It is the most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world, containing the majority of the planet’s earthquakes and volcanoes.

Tectonic plates

The Earth’s lithosphere, which includes the crust and upper mantle, is made up of a series of pieces, or tectonic plates. Below the lithosphere is the asthenosphere, which is malleable or partially malleable, allowing the lithosphere to move slowly over time. The Ring of Fire is a result of plate tectonics.

Plates around the world

There are a handful of major plates and dozens of minor plates around the world. Some of the major plates are named for the continents within them, such as the North American, African and Antarctic plates.

The largest plate is the Pacific Plate at 39,768,522 square miles. Most of it is located under the ocean. It is moving northwest at a speed of around 2.75 inches per year.

How plate tectonics works