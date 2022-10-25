The science of fear

Known for its superstitions and mystery, Halloween has long been associated with one of the most basic human emotions — fear. Like all emotions, fear can be mild, average or intense, depending on the situation and the person. When people sense danger or feel unsafe, fear works like an instinct. It can even help protect people by acting as a warning signal, making them alert to danger and preparing them to deal with it.

Fear

Fear is a survival mechanism. It is a reaction to something immediate that threatens security or safety. When stress activates the part of the brain called the amygdala, it temporarily overrides conscious thought, so the body can use all of its energy to face the threat. However, people also have the ability to process fear and consciously understand they are not really in danger.

Innate fears: People are born with only two innate fears: the fear of falling and the fear of loud sounds. They are instincts necessary for survival.

Learned fears: Most fear is learned. Fears such as spiders, snakes and the dark are natural fears, developed at a young age. They can be influenced by a person’s environment and culture.

Halloween

Though everyone experiences fear at different times, Halloween is considered a more fearful time of year.

The Celts, who lived 2,000 years ago, believed the boundary between the living and the dead became blurred on Halloween, and spirits could easily return to earth. People took precautions to keep them away, such as dressing in costume when they left their homes.

This initial fear of Halloween still exists today. Samhainophobia is the fear of the day itself. Other fears associated with Halloween include phasmophobia (the fear of ghosts) and wiccaphobia (the fear of witches). And about 1 out of every 100 kids suffers from the fear of costumed characters.

Reactions to fear

Physical: When someone is scared, the brain recognizes danger, and physical reactions occur. The body’s reaction is known as the “fight or flight” response, in which the body prepares itself to either enter battle or run away. This response is automatic and crucial to survival.

Pupils dilate for better vision.

Heart rate increases and pumps more blood to the muscles and brain.

Sweat is released to cool the body down and enhance alertness.

Hair stands on end, making the body appear bigger.

Other reactions can include the digestive and urinary systems slowing down and the release of adrenaline and endorphins. Adrenaline will provide more energy, while endorphins will dull any pain.

Emotional: The emotional response to fear is different for everyone. Some people find the adrenaline rush exciting, while others do not like the experience. Depending on a person’s emotional response, fear can be perceived as positive or negative.

Phobia

A phobia is much more serious than a simple fear. It is an irrational fear that creates an anxiety disorder in which a person has a relentless dread of a situation, place or thing. The fear is one that does not actually present a real danger. Women are twice as likely as men to be affected by phobias.

Effects: People with phobias suffer enormous distress, which can lead to a total panic. The sufferer is able to recognize that the fear is unreasonable, yet they cannot help their reaction.

Types: Phobias can either be specific or complex. Specific phobias usually start during childhood and often go away by the time the person reaches late teens. They can include fears such as dentophobia (the fear of dentists) or gephyrophobia (the fear of bridges).

Complex phobias are linked to a deep-rooted fear or anxiety and start later on in life. They include social phobias, such as public speaking or being judged by other people.

Causes: There are a number of things that can lead to a phobia. Some causes include personality traits, inherited genes or past experiences.

19 million

adults in the U.S. have a specific phobia

Fear in safe environments

Research shows that people can enjoy being scared if in a safe environment, such as a movie, roller coaster ride or haunted house. In these types of controlled situations, a rush of fear happens before the conscious brain can catch up. When people make it through the end, they feel a sense of accomplishment, even if they know they were not in any real danger.

$14 billion

is the gross horror movie box office earnings since 1995

$500 million

is generated by the haunted attraction industry each year

Common fears

Arachnophobia: The fear of spiders

Ophidiophobia: The fear of snakes

Acrophobia: The fear of heights

Agoraphobia: The fear of open or crowded spaces

Cynophobia: The fear of dogs

Astraphobia: The fear of thunder and lightning

Claustrophobia: The fear of small spaces

Germophobia: The fear of germs