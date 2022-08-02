The science of sleep

We tend to think of sleep as a way to shut down and give the mind and body a break. But while muscles are relaxed during sleep, the brain remains active. According to Robert Stickgold, a sleep researcher at Harvard Medical School, when we sleep we’re “doing as much work as when we are awake.”

One vital role of sleep is to help us consolidate memories. During sleep, information is transferred from short-term to long-term memory. The body can also grow muscle, repair tissue and rejuvenate while we sleep.

However, not all sleep is the same. There are different stages and types of sleep. Each stage involves various levels of awareness, consciousness and responsiveness. During sleep, people cycle through these stages throughout the night.

Sleep is necessary for survival. In fact, the average person sleeps for a third of their lifetime. The record for the longest time someone has gone without sleep is unofficially about 264 hours, or 11 days. However, because there are so many health risks associated with sleep deprivation, the Guinness Book of World Records removed the entry in 1989 and will not acknowledge staying awake as a record to break.

Stages of sleep

There are two types of sleep: NREM (non-rapid eye movement) and REM (rapid eye movement). NREM occurs for 75% of the night, while REM sleep occurs the rest.

NREM 1

Non-rapid eye movement can be classified into three different stages. The first stage consists of light sleep. It occurs within seconds or minutes of falling asleep. You are still somewhat alert and can be easily woken. During this stage, the brain produces alpha and theta waves and the eye movements slow. NREM1 is brief, lasting only up to seven minutes.

NREM 2

During the second stage, the breathing and heart rate are regular and the body temperature drops. Sleep is still fairly light, but the body is becoming disengaged from surroundings.

NREM 3

The third stage of NREM is the deepest and most restorative sleep. During this stage, there is no eye movement or muscle activity. It also becomes harder to be awakened. This is the stage when the body repairs muscles and tissues, stimulates growth and development, boosts immune function and builds up energy for the next day. Blood pressure drops and breathing becomes slower as well.

REM

Rapid eye movement occurs about 90 minutes after falling asleep. Each REM stage can last up to an hour. The average adult has five to six REM cycles each night, and the length of these periods increase as the night goes on. In this stage, the brain is more active and dreaming occurs. The eyes also jerk quickly in different directions. Heart rate and blood pressure increase and breathing becomes fast and irregular. During REM sleep, the brain consolidates information to store in long-term memory.

Dreams

Dreams happen during the REM stage of sleep. There isn’t much known about how we dream or why, but researchers say everyone dreams even if they don’t remember. Within five minutes of waking up, 50% of your dream is forgotten and within 10 minutes, 90% is gone. Most people have an average of four to seven dreams and spend about two hours dreaming each night.

Dream theories

Different theories exist about why we dream. Memory consolidation, emotional regulation and threat simulation are some of them. Some people believe that dreaming helps you process emotions. Events from the day often invade thoughts during sleep, and people suffering from stress or anxiety are more likely to have frightening dreams or nightmares. Others believe that dreams have hidden meanings. One theory says that dreams reveal repressed desires. It also says that they could represent one’s past, present or future concerns. Another theory says that dreaming helps people practice for upcoming threatening events in their lives.

Common dreams

Some of the most common dreams include being chased, falling, flying or being naked in public. Although psychologists disagree on dream interpretation, some people believe these common dreams have other meanings. Chase dreams can represent something in our life that requires attention. Dreams of falling are said to indicate insecurity, while flying dreams are said to represent feeling in control. And dreams of being naked are said to indicate that a person is ashamed about something or has something to hide.

Sleep cycles

The chart above is an example of a hypnogram, and it represents the brain wave activity during one night of sleep. Hypnograms are used in sleep laboratories to show the different stages of sleep. In this example, the person is asleep for about 7 ½ hours before waking up at the end of the fifth cycle. During the first cycle, all of the stages of sleep are touched. The first REM stage occurs at the end of the cycle and is the shortest, as they lengthen throughout the duration of sleep. At the end of the second cycle, the person wakes up after the REM stage, but quickly falls back asleep. During the third and fourth cycles, the person doesn’t drop into NREM3 sleep at all. And during the last cycle, only the NREM1 stage is hit before going back into the longest REM stage.

Name change

The term NREM that now describes the different stages didn’t always exist. Each stage used to be referred to as just that — stages. NREM1 was formerly called Stage 1. There was also a separate Stage 4 category that was known as the deepest stage of sleep. However, it is now combined with Stage 3 in NREM3.

Sleep problems

Approximately 70 million Americans suffer from sleep disorders. They are characterized by any condition that prevents a person from getting restful sleep. Without enough sleep, coordination, memory and mood can suffer. Long-term health problems can include high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and depression.

Insomnia

Insomnia refers to difficulties in going to sleep or staying asleep. People with this disorder usually experience fatigue, difficulty concentrating and mood disturbances. Insomnia could be caused by stress, biological factors or another medical or psychiatric issue.

sleep apnea

Sleep apenea is a common sleep disorder characterized by brief interruptions of breathing during sleep. They usually last about 10 seconds and occur repeatedly throughout the night. People will partially awaken as they struggle to breathe, which results in exhaustion during the day. Another symptom is intense snoring followed by gasps. Sleep apnea is more likely to occur in men than women and in people who are overweight.

REM sleep behavior disorder

This disorder occurs when the voluntary muscles are not paralyzed during sleep. This causes people to act out their dreams. People have been known to hurt themselves or others if they have this condition. Some cases are caused by neurological damage, but other cases have unknown causes.

Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking normally occurs during deep sleep and results in walking or performing other complex behaviors while asleep. It is much more common in children than adults and is more likely to occur if a person is sleep deprived. Sleepwalkers generally have poor coordination and have no memory of the event.

Narcolepsy

This disorder is caused by the brain’s inability to regulate sleep-wake cycles. Throughout the day, people with narcolepsy experience irresistible urges to sleep. Individuals may instantly fall asleep while doing things such as talking, walking or driving, making it one of the most dangerous sleep disorders. Many people with narcolepsy also wake up frequently during the night and can suffer from hallucinations or sleep paralysis. The cause of narcolepsy remains unknown.

Most animals sleep, but the length and types of sleep vary widely. Smaller animals tend to require more sleep than larger ones. And while mammals and some birds experience REM sleep, insects and fish do not. Horses, cows and giraffes can even sleep while standing. The chart below shows how many hours a day some animals sleep.